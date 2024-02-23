Pistons face the Magic on 4-game losing streak

Orlando Magic (31-25, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (8-47, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit heads into the matchup against Orlando after losing four in a row.

The Pistons are 5-26 in Eastern Conference games. Detroit ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 52.3 points per game in the paint led by Jalen Duren averaging 12.2.

The Magic are 21-14 in Eastern Conference play. Orlando is fifth in the Eastern Conference giving up only 110.8 points while holding opponents to 47.9% shooting.

The Pistons score 112.9 points per game, 2.1 more points than the 110.8 the Magic allow. The Pistons average 111.8 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than the 122.1 the Pistons give up to opponents.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Magic won the last meeting 111-99 on Feb. 4. Franz Wagner scored 38 points to help lead the Magic to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Cunningham is shooting 45.1% and averaging 22.1 points for the Pistons. Jaden Ivey is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Paolo Banchero is averaging 22.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Magic. Wagner is averaging 23.1 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 3-7, averaging 115.8 points, 45.1 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.3 points per game.

Magic: 7-3, averaging 113.9 points, 40.0 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.0 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Quentin Grimes: day to day (knee).

Magic: Markelle Fultz: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press