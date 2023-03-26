Pistons face the Bucks on 5-game slide

Milwaukee Bucks (53-21, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (16-58, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit heads into the matchup against Milwaukee after losing five straight games.

The Pistons are 7-39 against conference opponents. Detroit is 6-33 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bucks are 8-5 against division opponents. Milwaukee leads the league with 48.8 rebounds per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 11.7.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. In the last meeting on Jan. 24 the Bucks won 150-130 led by 29 points from Antetokounmpo, while Bojan Bogdanovic scored 33 points for the Pistons.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Ivey is scoring 15.4 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Pistons. James Wiseman is averaging 15.1 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 55.4% over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.1 points, 11.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Bucks. Joe Ingles is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 1-9, averaging 105.7 points, 41.8 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points per game.

Bucks: 7-3, averaging 123.8 points, 46.9 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.8 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Isaiah Stewart: out (shoulder), Cory Joseph: day to day (illness), Cade Cunningham: out for season (shin), Alec Burks: out (foot), Hamidou Diallo: out (ankle), Rodney McGruder: day to day (foot), Bojan Bogdanovic: out (achilles).

Bucks: Meyers Leonard: out (calf), Goran Dragic: out (knee), Jae Crowder: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press