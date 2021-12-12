Pistons F Jerami Grant out indefinitely with torn thumb ligaments

The Detroit Pistons will be without their leading scorer for some time.

Jerami Grant is out indefinitely after tearing ligaments in his right thumb, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Grant sustained the injury during Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans, in which his thumb was bent back awkwardly when he hit the floor for a loose ball. Grant re-entered the game in the second quarter and played for the rest of the night, but further testing apparently found a more serious issue.

Losing Grant for an extended amount of time is a blow for the Pistons, potentially in more ways than one. Grant is a veteran leader for one of the NBA's younger teams at 27 years old, and was the team's most productive player. In 24 games, Grant was averaging 20.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, continuing a breakout that began when he signed with Detroit.

Grant was also seen as a potential trade candidate, and this injury obviously complicates the situation for the rebuilding Pistons. The trade deadline is less than a week away, and now any team interested in Grant will have to a lot of faith in his recovery to justify a move.