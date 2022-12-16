Pistons' Cade Cunningham has season-ending shin surgery

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham had season-ending surgery on his left shin Friday.

Cunningham, the No. 1 pick overall in 2021, is expected to be cleared for basketball activities in the offseason.

The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 19.9 points and six assists in 12 games this year, making his final appearance on Nov. 9 in a loss at Boston.

He voted to the NBA All-Rookie team last season after averaging 17.4 points, 5.6 assists and 5.5 rebounds.

The Pistons have been among the worst teams in the league this season, potentially putting them in a position to draft 7-foot-4 French phenomenon Victor Wembanyama in June.

The Pistons said during a workout Thursday as part of his end-stage rehab for return to play, forward Isaiah Livers re-aggravated the joint in his right shoulder during contact and live play.

Livers, who averages 5.8 points, will continue rehabilitation and be re-evaluated in 2-to-3 weeks by team medical staff.

