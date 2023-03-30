Pistol purchase permits stop in Meck Co under new NC law + Davidson College announces plans for new memorial

Hey, everyone! Drew here. It’s Friday Jr.!

Many people help make a school run well.

We want to honor those unsung heroes in the Charlotte area. Have someone in mind? Let us know!

We’re looking for public, charter and private school employees or volunteers in Mecklenburg, Gaston, Lincoln, Catawba, Iredell, Rowan, Cabarrus, Stanly, and Union counties in North Carolina.

On to your news.

A long line of people stood in front of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning, May 12, 2022, as they waited to get their fingerprints taken for their gun permits.

Those purchasing a handgun in North Carolina via a private sale no longer need a background check or permit from their county sheriff’s office.

Yesterday, the Republican-controlled state legislature voted to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto to pass Senate Bill 41. The law immediately repeals pistol purchase permits.

Gun rights advocates celebrated the passage of the law, while gun control activists and the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office condemned it.

Kallie Cox details how the law went into effect.

Davidson College is recognizing the enslaved workers who helped build the campus with a memorial, sculpture and plaza, it announced Thursday morning.

Enslaved people made the bricks for Davidson College’s original buildings, farmed the campus’ land and served its students and faculty.

Nearly two centuries later, the college is taking another step towards reconciling with its past. Davidson President Doug Hicks announced plans earlier today for a memorial to honor the enslaved and exploited people who helped build the college.

The memorial, named “With These Hands: A Memorial to the Enslaved and Exploited,” will be visible from Main Street.

Anna Maria Della Costa shares more on the plans for the memorial.

James Holtzclaw, a Charlotte resident, returned to the accident location on South Boulevard where he waited on hold with 911 for several minutes.

People in Charlotte expect to receive immediate help in an emergency when calling 911, but some are met with long wait times.

In a life threatening situation, a few minutes can make all the difference. Local dispatchers answer 85% of calls in 10 seconds or less, according to CMPD. That’s up from 85% of calls in October 2022.

Story continues

While CMPD is answering 911 calls faster, there is still room for improvement, according to Daniel Redford, CMPD officer and president of the Charlotte Fraternal Order of Police.

Sam Carnes explains.

Aalayah Fulmore, left, and her mother Stacy, at a welcome-home party for Aalayah last September. Today, her leg still isn’t fully healed. And her family still wants the perpetrator brought to justice.

It was early in the morning on Friday, July 8, when Aalayah Fulmore was nearly killed after being struck in the abdomen by a stray bullet that came through the wall of her mother’s apartment.

Among other things, it caused damage to Aalayah’s large intestine and to a major artery affecting blood flow in her leg. She was rushed to the hospital and went into surgery when her heart stopped beating.

Doctors were able to get her heart functioning again, but only after cutting open her chest. But she wasn’t out of the woods just yet.

Théoden Janes has more on Aalayah’s recovery.

Some more stories to read

---

