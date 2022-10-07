Pistachio Green Eyeshadow Is Having a Moment, Thanks to Jennie of BLACKPINK

Our latest makeup inspo comes from BLACKPINK's Jennie, who recently shared a series of images showing off her pistachio green eyeshadow.

The K-pop star attended the opening of a new pop-up in Seoul by the K-beauty brand tamburins, which she is an ambassador for. Staying in theme with her recent campaign for the label's first-ever fragrance, the musician appeared in a green makeup look.

Wearing an off shoulder mini-dress by Jacquemus and ivory-colored pumps by Valentino, the South Korean star added a pop of color with the pistachio shade on her eyelids. The rest of her makeup was kept natural, featuring rosy cheeks and a neutral-toned color on the lips. She completed her glam with her hair down, while adding the same accent hue to her nails for the full look.

Take a closer look at Jennie's beauty moment down below.

