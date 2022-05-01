Pisces Tarot Horoscopes: May 2022

Meghan Rose
·7 min read

What does your best 2022 look like, dear Pisces? Your monthly tarotscopes—or tarot horoscopes, a combination of tarot cards and astrology—are here to help. Ask yourself tough questions, make the changes necessary to grow, and you’ll be on the path to discover your highest vibrational self in the year ahead.

Read on to see what’s in store for your sign with your monthly tarot horoscope, Pisces. And if you’d like more guidance, check out Glamour’s weekly horoscopes or consult the other zodiac signs’ monthly tarotscope.

Meghan Rose is a Los Angeles–based spiritual advisor, intuitive tarot card reader, and author whose work bridges the magical and the material to create real change. Rose acts as a guide for her clients to help them navigate relationships, career, and everything in between. Learn more at themeghanrose.com and follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

May 2022

<h1 class="title">queen-of-swords-tarot.jpg</h1>

queen-of-swords-tarot.jpg

Queen of Swords: Pisces, you are a boundary boss! This month is going to be deeply transformational for you once you start realizing and acting in your full self-worth. Let yourself show up truthfully to everyone around you, not just a select few. Remember that you have certain hats that you need to wear (worker, child, friend, etc.) and each of them cannot be on at the same time. Pick and choose how you show up, but show up authentically in all of those scenarios. You are truly a master of self-preservation and this month will put that skill to the test.

If you feel like you’ve gotten behind recently on your routines and self-care, May will be a great month to start giving back to yourself. Let yourself shine in a state of relaxation, rest, and rejuvenation. If you don’t already have a spa day or vacation on the books, now is the time. No more excuses as to why you come last on the list of priorities. You are (and always will be) your number one relationship to tend to. Don’t lose sight of that by focusing too much on others.

April 2022

<h1 class="title">strength.jpg</h1>

strength.jpg

Strength: My Dear Pisces, this month you are going to be gifted new opportunities that are larger than life. I see many of you getting asked to do something outside of your comfort zone that’s either on your bucket list or will put you into a new financial bracket—and that’s exciting! However, it will take a different level of time and dedication than you’ve ever had, but this doesn’t have to be a bad thing. Once you start to look at life differently, you will start to experience it differently. You’re running on a perpetual state of burnout from not putting yourself first or listening to your inner compass, and that’s no one’s fault but your own. Once you release yourself from self-victimization, you will realize that you’re not being punished by leveling up.

If you’ve been in a relationship or just recently got involved with someone, you may have a difficult conversation that arises with them. Remember, no one is ever going to be perfect. If you are both be willing to work through this, I see things getting even better than they were before this hiccup. If you want to find someone who accepts both your good and bad sides, you have to be willing to do the same. Big hugs, and best of luck this month!

March 2022

<h1 class="title">judgement.jpg</h1>

judgement.jpg

Judgment: Pisces, it seems like this month has been one of deep inner reflection and truly taking inventory of the things that work and don’t work in your life. If you’ve been struggling to gain clarity on what you want from the future, you would benefit deeply from creating a more tactile routine in your life. Get reacquainted with the type of touch, feel, and texture that you enjoy, and bring those elements into your home. When you take your power back from needing touch from others, you can start to discern where you receive healthy forms of love and find new (and consistent) ways to give love to yourself!

You could also see some old wounding surfacing at this time. Remember: Even in the heaviest emotional times, you are simply observing your emotions and will be okay once they have passed. You could find moments of being triggered by those around you in March, and I recommend asking yourself: Is this reaction historical? In essence, are you reacting much larger than the present moment requires in order for a past version of yourself to feel seen? It’s okay to take accountability for larger-than-life reactions because you’ll have the opportunity to see, and be seen, for the truth this month. Growth isn’t always easy, but it is worth it.

February 2022

<h1 class="title">strength.jpg</h1>

strength.jpg

Strength: Sweet-spirited Pisces, the month of February is going to have you moving and grooving like never before. You’ll have a pep in your step that can only be accredited to surrounding yourself with the right people and being reminded of your truly unique power. You deserve to be celebrated, and this month is no exception. Take some time to make sure you’ve weeded out the jealous, insecure, or projection-prone people from your life. Your spirit guides are telling me that you’re going to need a truly supportive crew in your corner as your life gets ready to blast off to new heights—and I promise you, you won’t want to be derailed by the unnecessary judgment of others who are intimidated by your success.

Remember to stay in alignment with your integrity and values as things around you start to change. Don’t forget about the people who have rooted for you since day one as you start to receive the fantastical rewards that are about to flood your life. Try integrating tools that keep you grounded—whether that’s meditation, a workout routine, journaling, or even pulling a daily card from the Gateway of Light Activation Oracle; you’ll want to find your way back to yourself no matter how good or bad life gets. Make sure that your sense of self is strong and that you make it easy to return there with each high and low this month. You’ve got this.

January 2022

<h1 class="title">four-of-wands-tarot.jpg</h1>

four-of-wands-tarot.jpg

Four of Wands: Ah, Pisces. Love is in the air in the month of January! You’re feeling more open and available for the type of lifestyle that you’ve been working toward than ever before, and that can only happen after you recognize the parts of you that have been pushing your dream life away. Emotionally unavailable? Walls around your heart? Fear of being rejected? Let it all rise up to the surface now so you can feel it, heal it, integrate it, and navigate life from a place of love going forward.

The Four of Wands is showing up to remind you that you can create a sense of safety and stability within yourself. Only from that place can you attract a partner who is able to do the same. With a new year and a new month, you can also expect a brand-new perspective. Take off the rose-colored glasses when you look at your past partnerships or the relationships around you. Nothing and no one is perfect, but you can open your heart to someone who is perfectly aligned with you.

I see a lot of you feeling called to be by a body of water. Plan a trip to your favorite beach, lake, or river in January to remind yourself of how much easier life is when you allow it to flow. Instead of fighting the current, can you allow yourself to live a life where you can simply float downstream? Try not to take on too many tasks, say no to plans that don’t feel like a full-blown yes, and get comfortable with setting healthy boundaries. The more time and space you make for yourself this month, the clearer it will be to you who the proper people to keep around you are. If you notice yourself feeling drained or confused after you leave someone’s presence, or after doing something, take that as a sign. Allow 2022 to be the year where you lean fully into ease and alignment!

Originally Appeared on Glamour

