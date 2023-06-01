Pisces Tarot Horoscopes: June 2023

What does your best 2023 look like, dear Pisces? Your monthly tarotscopes—or tarot horoscopes, a combination of tarot cards and astrology—are here to help. Ask yourself tough questions, make the changes necessary to grow, and you’ll be on the path to discover your highest vibrational self in the year ahead. Tarot horoscopes can show the best way forward.

June 2023

Eight of Swords: Pisces, you may have found yourself so deep in a hole that it feels like you’ll never be able to dig yourself out. But the month of June is here to give you reminders along the way that you're never too lost and your case is never hopeless. It seems like maybe you just need a few little wins to remind you that your power lives inside of you and no one else.

Regardless of how long you’ve had a friend, a partner, a home, a job, or any other obligation in your life, you are always allowed to question whether or not this person or experience is still an aligned match with you. For some of you, this simply mean questioning people and things in your life and landing back on the answer of “yes, this still fits.” For others, the question may dig up something deeper that you may have been ignoring but can no longer. You're not required to live your life for anyone but yourself, Pisces. Making big, sudden changes that shake things up can sometimes be the right decision. So don’t ever forget how worthy you are of a happy life and how you are always allowed to redefine what that looks like to you.

May 2023

Five of Swords: My Pisces, it seems you may be dealing with an internal struggle that is going to take more than just an expression of “it will be fine” from you to change. You have to take action on the aspects of your life that feel painful or misaligned in order for things to get better. Remember, life isn’t about feeling like a constant project by pointing out what’s not working. In fact, your path forward may be in letting go of doing so much self-help and actually sitting with what’s going wrong.

You’d benefit this month from having hard conversations, changing your routine to align with the version of yourself you keep chasing, and setting better boundaries with the people in your life to ensure you are making progress. You are not a pity case, and you don’t need to pity yourself any longer. So treat yourself to a day that’s fully unplugged, with no to-do list, and only activities and people who make you feel like a whole and complete version of yourself. Because you are already whole as you are.

April 2023

Two of Cups: Oh, Pisces! It seems that love is in the air and the universe is waiting for you to open your heart to receive all of the goodness it has to offer. In April you can finally set down the past and allow yourself to live more presently. Taking more time for yourself is pertinent—and a habit that should continue onward for you.

You are the natural ruler of the 12th house of the unseen—this means dreams, illusions, and the subconscious are no stranger to you. But the catch? You can actually use these planes of consciousness as tools to get you to where you’re trying to go. For example, you may have a dream about someone and then decide to reach out to them in your waking life, only to find out that they are selling something that you’ve been planning to buy, but for much cheaper! Or you could dream about a creative project, wake up, and write it down, just to create this project and have it go viral, or sell out immediately, or some other outcome that’s wildly beneficial to you. The sky is the limit here, Pisces, and it’s favorable for you to shoot even higher this month and watch how cleanly your risks turn into rewards. Life isn’t just a space for you to sit back and watch everyone else succeed; it’s time for you to take your slice of the pie in April.

March 2023

The Hermit: Pisces, it seems like it’s time for you to take a step back from overstimulation and inundation that’s causing you to lose sight of who you really are. When you find yourself trying to impress others rather than connect with them, it’s time to take a break. You, like everyone else, are susceptible to getting caught up in the falsities that life has to offer. However, it is not a requirement for you to get to where you’re trying to go.

You don’t need to play into social politics and old traumas in order to survive any longer. You are safe to take a break, free your mind, and make changes in your inner circle as many times as you need to in order to find the soul tribe that you’ve always wanted. I promise you, the moment you let yourself let go of the unrealistic expectations you’ve placed on yourself, you may find you’re met with other people who see you for who you are rather than who they want you to be. Take care of yourself, your mind, and your heart before all else this month. March seems like a quiet, introspective time for you. On the other side of this, you will see all of the ways in which you can (and deserve to) bloom.

February 2023

Page of Cups: Dear Pisces, if the life that you’re living right now seems like it’s getting out of hand, or it’s going faster than you are, this will be a perfect time to slow it all down and recalibrate. You might benefit from taking some time alone out in nature to remind yourself of who you were before you started to get caught up in the things you’re fixating on right now. The issues that you have currently aren’t going to be issues that you think about five years from now, let alone five months from now. And if you continue to put your worth into the hands of others, you will always come up feeling short.

This is not to say that the input and insight from those around you doesn’t hold value, but the way you are perceiving their importance is currently off-kilter. Let go of thinking that there’s one right way of doing things and open up to the endless possibilities of reality that are at your fingertips. Do you need to move? Change your friend group? Progress or separate from your current relationship? Now is the time to make big shifts, but only after you’ve had adequate solo time to hear your inner voice clearly over the chatter from others. You’ve got this, Pisces.

January 2023

The Empress: Dearest Pisces, you are acquainting yourself with the divine feminine energy inside of yourself and recognizing it within others. The level of respect that you have toward feminine energy and how valuable it is to rest, receive, create, and feel is only going to lead you into more prosperous places in 2023. You are a product of your environment, and that means your mindset as well as your home. It also means the people you surround yourself with. Do not let yourself get distracted by negative thoughts, people, or places this month. The more focused you can be as you keep yourself to your own path and your upward journey, the better.

There are going to be several opportunities that present themselves to you this month, but not all of them are going to be positive. Use your powerful intuition and your growing discernment to say no, set boundaries, and move forward with your head held high. If you are able to respect yourself enough to know what’s right and wrong, you’ll be heavily blessed in your career, finances, and sense of self as February arrives. Make the right choices for you and your loved ones, Pisces. Sometimes the hardest thing and the right thing are the same.

