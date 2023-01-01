Pisces Tarot Horoscopes: January 2023

What does your best 2023 look like, dear Pisces? Your monthly tarotscopes—or tarot horoscopes, a combination of tarot cards and astrology—are here to help. Ask yourself tough questions, make the changes necessary to grow, and you’ll be on the path to discover your highest vibrational self in the year ahead.

Read on to see what’s in store for your sign with your monthly tarot horoscope, Pisces. And if you’d like more guidance, check out Glamour’s weekly horoscopes or consult the other zodiac signs’ monthly tarotscope.

Meghan Rose is a Los Angeles–based spiritual advisor, intuitive tarot card reader, and author whose work bridges the magical and the material to create real change. Rose acts as a guide for her clients to help them navigate relationships, career, and everything in between. Learn more at themeghanrose.com and follow her on Tiktok, Instagram and Twitter.

January 2023

the-empress-tarot-embed.jpg

The Empress: Dearest Pisces, you are acquainting yourself with the divine feminine energy inside of yourself and recognizing it within others. The level of respect that you have towards feminine energy and how valuable it is to rest, receive, create, and feel is only going to lead you into more prosperous places in 2023. You are a product of your environment, and that means your mindset as well as your home. It also means the people you surround yourself with. Do not let yourself get distracted by negative thoughts, people, or places this month. The more focused you can keep yourself to your own path and your upward journey, the better.

There is going to be several opportunities that present themselves to you this month, but not all of them are going to be positive. Use your powerful intuition and your growing discernment enough to say no, set boundaries, and move forward with your head held high. If you are able to respect yourself enough to know what’s right and wrong, you'll be heavily blessed in your career, finances, and sense of self as February arrives. Make the right choices for you and your loved ones, Pisces. Sometimes the hardest thing and the right thing are the same.

Originally Appeared on Glamour