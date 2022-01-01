Pisces Tarot Horoscopes: January 2022

What does your best 2022 look like, dear Pisces? Your monthly tarotscopes—or tarot horoscopes, a combination of tarot cards and astrology—are here to help. Ask yourself tough questions, make the changes necessary to grow, and you’ll be on the path to discover your highest vibrational self in the year ahead.

Meghan Rose is a Los Angeles–based spiritual advisor, intuitive tarot card reader, and author whose work bridges the magical and the material to create real change. Rose acts as a guide for her clients to help them navigate relationships, career, and everything in between. Learn more at themeghanrose.com and follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

January 2022\

four-of-wands-tarot.jpg

Four of Wands: Ah, Pisces. Love is in the air in the month of January! You’re feeling more open and available for the type of lifestyle that you’ve been working towards than ever before, and that can only happen after you recognize the parts of you that have been pushing your dream life away. Emotionally unavailable? Walls around your heart? Fear of being rejected? Let it all rise up to the surface now so you can feel it, heal it, integrate it, and navigate life from a place of love going forward.

The Four of Wands is showing up to remind you that you can create a sense of safety and stability within yourself. Only from that place can you attract a partner who is able to do the same. With a new year and a new month, you can also expect a brand new perspective. Take off the rose-colored glasses when you look at your past partnerships, or the relationships around you. Nothing and no one is perfect, but you can open your heart to someone who is perfectly aligned with you.

I see a lot of you feeling called to be by a body of water. Plan a trip to your favorite beach, lake, or river in January to remind yourself of how much easier life is when you allow it to flow. Instead of fighting the current, can you allow yourself to live a life where you can simply float downstream? Try not to take on too many tasks, say no to plans that don’t feel like a full-blown yes, and get comfortable with setting healthy boundaries. The more time and space you make for yourself this month, the clearer it will be to you who the proper people to keep around you are. If you notice yourself feeling drained or confused after you leave someone’s presence, or after doing something, take that as a sign. Allow 2022 to be the year where you lean fully into ease and alignment!

