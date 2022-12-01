Pisces Tarot Horoscopes: December 2022

What does your best 2022 look like, dear Pisces? Your monthly tarotscopes—or tarot horoscopes, a combination of tarot cards and astrology—are here to help. Ask yourself tough questions, make the changes necessary to grow, and you’ll be on the path to discover your highest vibrational self in the year ahead.

Meghan Rose is a Los Angeles–based spiritual advisor, intuitive tarot card reader, and author whose work bridges the magical and the material to create real change. Rose acts as a guide for her clients to help them navigate relationships, career, and everything in between. Learn more at themeghanrose.com and follow her on Tiktok, Instagram and Twitter.

December 2022

Six of Pentacles: Ah, the conundrum of finding balance dear Pisces. It seems like your foot has been pressing full force onto the gas pedal for quite some time and this month will have you reconsidering if that is truly your best approach. If you are tired (physically, mentally, emotionally, or all of the above) this month will be a great time for you to put your pride aside, take the mask off, and finally (and fully) rest. Sometimes the most draining thing that we can do is keep ourselves in a constant state of worry about how we are being perceived by others. Instead of focusing on how you may seem to the people around you, could you try to simply be? Let it be messy. Let it be raw. Let it be wrong.

No one is asking you to show up in a state of perfection, and letting go of that impossible standard on yourself will only allow for deeper, truer, and more vulnerable moments to occur. From this point onward, let yourself be known as exactly who you are. This will greatly benefit your career and personal relationships, but most importantly, your state of relating to yourself.

November 2022

Nine of Swords: My dear Pisces, it seems this month will have you tapping into your ambition and motivations like never before. If you’ve had a project (or 12) that you simply haven’t had the time or the motivation to dedicate yourself to, that will change in November. The world is ready to see you and your work more clearly, and there’s no time to waste with so many planets falling into your 10th house of growth and notoriety. You are meant to be seen and recognized for your talents, but it’s up to you how much you work on your craft and put yourself out there.

For some, this may mean sharing more on social media. For others, you will do well to network and idea-share with other creators in your field. Step outside of your comfort zone this month and know that the risk of rejection is well worth what lies on the other side.

October 2022

Four of Pentacles: My dear Pisces, October may feel frustrating to you if you’re not willing to open your heart up to new possibilities. If you keep trying to bash your head against the dead end wall, you will end up more confused and concussed than ever before. It’s time to let go of gripping so strongly to the idea of being loved and accepted by others, and simply find people who love and accept you. If you’re going to the gas station for groceries, you’re going to wind up hungry and the cashier is going to wind up feeling frustrated by explaining to you, “This is simply not the right place.”

My love, let yourself dive into routines and places (or people) of support more vulnerably than ever before. You’ve been feeling used and abused lately by turning to the wrong people for the needs that you have…which are beyond valid, they just need to be fulfilled by the right people and things. Get away from seeking external validation this month; reliance is different from surrendering into support.

September 2022

The Magician: Being hard on yourself to the point of punishment will not get you where you’re trying to go, Pisces. If that tactic worked, it would have worked by now. Unfortunately, you will have to be willing to let go of this old pattern of turning your mind into a prison when something goes wrong or simply changes direction. You are in the driver’s seat of your own life, and taking time to rest, reevaluate, and realign with your inner desires can help you get out of your current mess. Sometimes taking a break to recalibrate is the only way you can recognize how differently you and your goals are from the last time you checked in with yourself.

You may have been wishing for your life to go in one specific direction for a while now, without acknowledging how much growth and expansion has taken place. These old dreams may actually be very different from what your heart wants in the here and now. Be willing to let go of what you once yearned for in order to achieve what you truly want now. Allow yourself to shed these old layers with grace and acceptance. You will be pleasantly surprised by the blessings that arrive before September ends.

August 2022

Nine of Pentacles: Pisces, what a month ahead! If you’re currently leaving a relationship, friendship, job, or home environment, just know that things may feel much harder than they will actually turn out to be. You are being blessed at the end of this new path with things beyond your wildest dreams.

For some of you, this may mean starting your own project, business, book, or community. Others want your insight and talents; why not give it to them? If you tie too much of yourself onto the things that you create, they become totally void of meaning and utterly filled with ego. Who wants that? Let yourself be the paintbrush onto life’s canvas instead of trying so hard to be the artist, the paintbrush, the canvas, and the final result. Life is all about you, and not at all about you. Those are opposing views, yet both of them are true.

July 2022

Eight of Wands: Your hard work is paying off in the month of July and you are being asked to keep the ball rolling in the right direction! You will feel like a social butterfly this month, but spirit is encouraging you to use discernment on the people you are communicating with. Not everyone has the same intentions you do, and it’s important to find those with aligned values for work opportunities, friendships, and romantic partnerships alike. Remember not to approach life with paranoia; discernment is not meant to be a scary thing. Instead, try to embrace who you are and who others show you that they are. Once you release judgment from yourself and others, and embrace everyone for who they are in this moment, you will suffer much less.

I see opportunities in July to travel, make new connections, and ultimately expand your view of the world. Allow yourself to let go of how things always have been and open up to how good life can get for you! You are being blessed by the universe with windfall moments of positivity in July, and I promise you, Pisces, you deserve them.

June 2022

Eight of Pentacles: Pisces, do not discount the value in hard work. You are a warrior and have been through things some others could only ever imagine. That’s not to say that you deserved for any of this to happen to you, but more to reflect on how powerful you are for making it through your past and relishing in this fact for a moment. This month certain challenges will ask you to step up to the plate and apply yourself and your past experiences to the present moment. You’re ready for this!

I see someone returning from your past that will show you how much you’ve grown over the past few years. Make sure that you are taking a deep breath before responding. You are not on a timeline for how things pan out, and the only expectation that you need to meet is your own. Give yourself grace to make mistakes on your way to your goals. If no one has told you lately, I’m proud of you.

May 2022

Queen of Swords: Pisces, you are a boundary boss! This month is going to be deeply transformational for you once you start realizing and acting in your full self-worth. Let yourself show up truthfully to everyone around you, not just a select few. Remember that you have certain hats that you need to wear (worker, child, friend, etc.), and you cannot wear them at the same time. Pick and choose how you show up, but show up authentically in all of those scenarios. You are truly a master of self-preservation, and this month will put that skill to the test.

If you feel you’ve gotten behind recently on your routines and self-care, May will be a great month to start giving back to yourself. Let yourself shine in a state of relaxation, rest, and rejuvenation. If you don’t already have a spa day or vacation on the books, now is the time. No more excuses as to why you come last on the list of priorities. You are (and always will be) your number one relationship to tend to. Don’t lose sight of that by focusing too much on others.

April 2022

Strength: My Dear Pisces, this month you are going to be gifted new opportunities that are larger than life. I see many of you getting asked to do something outside of your comfort zone that’s either on your bucket list or will put you into a new financial bracket—and that’s exciting! However, it will take a different level of time and dedication than you’ve ever had, but this doesn’t have to be a bad thing. Once you start to look at life differently, you will start to experience it differently. You’re running on a perpetual state of burnout from not putting yourself first or listening to your inner compass, and that’s no one’s fault but your own. Once you release yourself from self-victimization, you will realize that you’re not being punished by leveling up.

If you’ve been in a relationship or just recently got involved with someone, you may have a difficult conversation that arises with them. Remember, no one is ever going to be perfect. If you are both be willing to work through this, I see things getting even better than they were before this hiccup. If you want to find someone who accepts both your good and bad sides, you have to be willing to do the same. Big hugs, and best of luck this month!

March 2022

Judgment: Pisces, it seems like this month has been one of deep inner reflection and truly taking inventory of the things that work and don’t work in your life. If you’ve been struggling to gain clarity on what you want from the future, you would benefit deeply from creating a more tactile routine in your life. Get reacquainted with the type of touch, feel, and texture that you enjoy, and bring those elements into your home. When you take your power back from needing touch from others, you can start to discern where you receive healthy forms of love and find new (and consistent) ways to give love to yourself!

You could also see some old wounding surfacing at this time. Remember: Even in the heaviest emotional times, you are simply observing your emotions and will be okay once they have passed. You could find moments of being triggered by those around you in March, and I recommend asking yourself: Is this reaction historical? In essence, are you reacting much larger than the present moment requires in order for a past version of yourself to feel seen? It’s okay to take accountability for larger-than-life reactions because you’ll have the opportunity to see, and be seen, for the truth this month. Growth isn’t always easy, but it is worth it.

February 2022

Strength: Sweet-spirited Pisces, the month of February is going to have you moving and grooving like never before. You’ll have a pep in your step that can only be accredited to surrounding yourself with the right people and being reminded of your truly unique power. You deserve to be celebrated, and this month is no exception. Take some time to make sure you’ve weeded out the jealous, insecure, or projection-prone people from your life. Your spirit guides are telling me that you’re going to need a truly supportive crew in your corner as your life gets ready to blast off to new heights—and I promise you, you won’t want to be derailed by the unnecessary judgment of others who are intimidated by your success.

Remember to stay in alignment with your integrity and values as things around you start to change. Don’t forget about the people who have rooted for you since day one as you start to receive the fantastical rewards that are about to flood your life. Try integrating tools that keep you grounded—whether that’s meditation, a workout routine, journaling, or even pulling a daily card from the Gateway of Light Activation Oracle; you’ll want to find your way back to yourself no matter how good or bad life gets. Make sure that your sense of self is strong and that you make it easy to return there with each high and low this month. You’ve got this.

January 2022

Four of Wands: Ah, Pisces. Love is in the air in the month of January! You’re feeling more open and available for the type of lifestyle that you’ve been working toward than ever before, and that can only happen after you recognize the parts of you that have been pushing your dream life away. Emotionally unavailable? Walls around your heart? Fear of being rejected? Let it all rise up to the surface now so you can feel it, heal it, integrate it, and navigate life from a place of love going forward.

The Four of Wands is showing up to remind you that you can create a sense of safety and stability within yourself. Only from that place can you attract a partner who is able to do the same. With a new year and a new month, you can also expect a brand-new perspective. Take off the rose-colored glasses when you look at your past partnerships or the relationships around you. Nothing and no one is perfect, but you can open your heart to someone who is perfectly aligned with you.

I see a lot of you feeling called to be by a body of water. Plan a trip to your favorite beach, lake, or river in January to remind yourself of how much easier life is when you allow it to flow. Instead of fighting the current, can you allow yourself to live a life where you can simply float downstream? Try not to take on too many tasks, say no to plans that don’t feel like a full-blown yes, and get comfortable with setting healthy boundaries. The more time and space you make for yourself this month, the clearer it will be to you who the proper people to keep around you are. If you notice yourself feeling drained or confused after you leave someone’s presence, or after doing something, take that as a sign. Allow 2022 to be the year where you lean fully into ease and alignment!

