Pisces monthly horoscope

June:

Lucky Days: 3, 4, 12, 13, 23

Yucky Days: 5, 6, 19, 20, 27

Colour: Lime

Celebrity Icon: Eva Longoria

2020 has been truly unbelievable so far – and now it’s thankfully almost half-over. June will mark one of the most important months of this world-changing year, and your ability to tune into your emotions and creative instincts is key. The cosmic intensity begins on the 5th with a Full Moon/Lunar Eclipse in your career zone.

Changes are coming to your professional direction over the next two years, and this is a harbinger of what’s to come. Let go of anything that hasn’t worked as you hoped it to during the last six months, so you can begin anew.

Mercury Retrograde officially begins on the 18th, but you’ll feel it way in advance because you’re super psychic and sensitive. This cosmic course-correction takes place in your house of romance and pleasure. That’s also the locus of the Summer Solstice on the 20th, one of the most magical days of the month. Tap into witchy rituals to honour the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. The very next morning an explosive New Moon/Solar Eclipse lands in your love and creativity zone. This is the final eclipse in a series you’ve lived with for the last two years, so you’ve learned a tremendous amount about the power of love. Set intentions for your next six months of pleasure so you eventually end this momentous year on a high note.

Venus Retrograde is over on the 25th, so if things have been a bit weird for your love or home life since early May, this will be a welcome shift. Mars moves into your money zone on the 27th, where he will fire up your financial ambitions through the fall.

Lucky Days: 7, 8, 16, 17, 26

Yucky Days: 3, 4, 9. 10, 24

Colour: Mint

Celebrity Icon: Rachel Weisz

May’s stars want to lift your spirits after the intense month of April. All of that introspection is paying off now, darling. On the 7th, the Full Moon in your sister water sign brings up deep passion and emotions you didn't even know were hiding there. Let yourself feel ALL of it. Big Daddy Saturn goes retrograde in your house of dreams, rest and retreat on the 11th. It's an excellent time to focus on your inner world for access to your higher genius. A few days later Venus, the love and beauty planet, goes retrograde in your home zone through the end of June. You'll be ready for some renovation or deep engagement with your family ancestry over the next six weeks. Last but not least, Jupiter’s retrograde starts on the 14th in your house of long-term goals and community. You were glowing up and expanding in a major way earlier this year, and now it's time to review what is working and not working in terms of structure. On the 22nd, the New Moon in your home zone gives you a chance to reconnect to what you care about most and recommit to this at your core level. Anything that you’re unsure about will be resolved by next November, but you have to do the work now. Set clear intentions – you’re more likely to manifest what you put in writing.

Monthly horoscopes supplied exclusively to Elle UK by the Saturn Sisters



