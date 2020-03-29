Pisces Daily Horoscope

Photo credit: Hearst

March 29, 2020

Just friends…or something more? A “will-they-won’t-they” relationship could reach a crossroads on Saturday, as powerful Pluto aligns with seductive Venus. Are you ready to take the romantic plunge with a BFF? Before you answer that question, think about what’s at stake. If this is just a fleeting crush, steer clear of muddying the waters. On the other hand, if it seems like this might have serious long-term potential, then go for it! Just be sure to keep those lines of communication open as you enter this uncharted territory. Make loved ones your top priority on Sunday, as the moon in Gemini and your domestic fourth house enhances the caring vibes. Staying close to home won’t be too much of a strain today—so tackle a rearranging or redecorating project. Planet some spring seeds for a garden or window box if you can. Has it been a while since you’ve seen certain loved ones? Reach out, to friends, family members and far-flung contacts. Just be sure to save a little time for yourself as well. Some restorative solo hours will recharge your batteries.

