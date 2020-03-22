Pisces daily horoscope

Photo credit: Elle UK

Sunday 22, March

Mars and Pluto are the two most potent planets of all and they are conjunct today. Everything you've felt (and anything you've bottled up) could explode on this Sunday, Pisces. The good news is that afterward, this overwhelmingly intense energy will begin to fade.

Pisces monthly horoscope

Saturday 21, March

With Saturn moving from your house of friends to your dream zone later tonight, there's a major shift in your psyche. The Cosmic Taskmaster is about to wake up your deepest depths and force you to do some of the soul-searching work you may have avoided. You'll be glad you did, Pisces.

Friday 20, March

The Vernal Equinox is exact very early this morning, signaling the first day of spring. This season should feel quite different for you, as a fire will be lit in your financial zone for the next four weeks. You're ready to grab that cash, Pisces - no one will be able to stop you.

Thursday 19, March

Pisces season ends today, darling, and it's been quite a run. Not only did you learn major, powerful lessons about who you are in the world, but you got to use Mercury Retrograde to reflect on your past. Use this final day of winter to process all that wisdom.

Wednesday 18, March

The Moon is in your social zone today but with Mars and Pluto in the mix, you're likely to feel angry at your friends instead of glad to see them. In other words, this can cause some drama and unexpected sparks. Before you say or do something you'll regret later, take a moment to consider whether you really want to go down that road.

Tuesday 17, March

The Moon is in your social zone, making you crave the company of friends, associates and colleagues more than usual. But that doesn't mean you have to inhabit the same physical space - take it online, make that call, or hit your besties up on Skype - you can be closely connected in a multitude of ways, Pisces - even psychically, knowing your powers.

Monday 16, March

Mercury is no longer retrograde, but it spent most of last month and early this month moving backward in your own stars. Today it returns to where it was at the start of March, so think back to what was going on in your life at that moment - you're about to get the answers you've been seeking, Pisces.

