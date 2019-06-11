Pirelli reveals F1 teams' French GP tyre selections

The teams' choices largely mirror their approach from last year, when the Paul Ricard-based race returned to the world championship calendar.

The series' leading teams Mercedes and Ferrari have opted to hand nine sets of the soft - which will represent the C4 compound and is thus a step harder than what it had been in the past two races in Monaco and Canada - for both their drivers.

Red Bull's local hero Pierre Gasly will also have nine sets of the soft available, while also getting three sets of the medium and one set of the hard for an overall selection identical to that of the two Ferraris and two Mercedes cars.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Gasly's teammate Max Verstappen will have one fewer set of softs, and will instead have an extra medium C3 set at his disposal.

Renault, Haas, Alfa Romeo and Toro Rosso lead the way on 10 sets of softs for each of their drivers, while no driver on the grid will have more than two sets of the C2 hard compound.

Selected sets per driver

Selected sets per driver Pirelli

Pirelli