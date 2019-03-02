Pirelli dimisses F1 testing tyre shortage "rumours"

Teams have been limited to 40 sets of slick tyres per test since the number of pre-season tests were reduced from three to two in 2016, a decision made by the FIA and not F1’s tyre supplier.

However, over the last two weeks in Spain, the 10 F1 teams completed more than 25,000 miles between them – 2,000 more than in 2018, and 3,800 more than 2017.

That led to some teams claiming their programmes being limited by the number of tyres they had available.

“I heard some comments, rumours about some teams not happy about the number of sets available for testing,” said Isola.

“It [the number of sets] was reduced because the number of test days were reduced. In proportion, it’s the same number of sets they’ve had for the last 10 years, probably.

“Obviously this year with these good weather conditions and with the cars that are very reliable, all the teams had the opportunity to run a lot more than in the past.

“But I don’t think that the number of sets is not enough.”

