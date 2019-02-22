Pirelli data hints at Ferrari's actual Formula 1 testing advantage

Scott Mitchell
Autosport
Pirelli's estimated differences between its 2019 Formula 1 tyres suggest Ferrari ended the first test with an advantage of half a second.

The top three teams in outright times at the end of the opening week at Barcelona were Renault, Toro Rosso and Alfa Romeo, with Mercedes the best of the traditional benchmarks in fourth.

Ferrari was only fifth, 0.7 seconds behind pacesetter Nico Hulkenberg, but Leclerc's best time was set on the middle of Pirelli's five compounds.

The top six drivers, including Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas, used the softest of the five compounds - which Pirelli estimates is 1.2s faster than the C3 used by the Ferraris to set their best times.

Applying Pirelli's estimates of the gaps to the C5 tyre reshuffles the top 10 lap times from testing considerably.

Adjusted times

Pos

Driver

Team

Time adjusted to C5s

Driver

Actual time/tyres

1.

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

1m16.846s

Nico Hulkenberg

1m17.393s (C5)

2.

Sebastian Vettel

Ferrari

1m16.961s

Alexander Albon

1m17.637s (C5)

3.

Antonio Giovinazzi

Alfa Romeo

1m17.311s

Daniil Kvyat

1m17.704s (C5)

4.

Romain Grosjean

Haas

1m17.363s

Kimi Raikkonen

1m17.762s (C5)

5.

Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

1m17.377s

Daniel Ricciardo

1m17.785s (C5)

6.

Nico Hulkenberg

Renault

1m17.393s

Valtteri Bottas

1m17.857s (C5)

7.

Kevin Magnussen

Haas

1m17.520s

Lewis Hamilton

1m17.977s (C4)

8.

Pierre Gasly

Red Bull

1m17.580s

Charles Leclerc

1m18.046s (C3)

9.

Max Verstappen

Red Bull

1m17.587s

Sebastian Vettel

1m18.161s (C3)

10.

Alexander Albon

Toro Rosso

1m17.637s

Lando Norris

1m18.431s (C4)

11.

Daniil Kvyat

Toro Rosso

1m17.704s

Antonio Giovinazzi

1m18.511s (C3)

12.

Kimi Raikkonen

Alfa Romeo

1m17.762s

Carlos Sainz

1m18.558s (C4)

13.

Lance Stroll

Racing Point

1m17.764s

Romain Grosjean

1m18.563s (C3)

14.

Daniel Ricciardo

Renault

1m17.785s

Kevin Magnussen

1m18.720s (C3)

15.

Lando Norris

McLaren

1m17.831s

Pierre Gasly

1m18.780s (C3)

16.

Valtteri Bottas

Mercedes

1m17.857s

Max Verstappen

1m18.787s (C3)

17.

Carlos Sainz

McLaren

1m17.958s

Pietro Fittipaldi

1m19.249s (C4)

18.

Pietro Fittipaldi

Haas

1m18.649s

Lance Stroll

1m19.664s (C2)

19.

Sergio Perez

Racing Point

1m18.744s

Sergio Perez

1m19.944s (C3)

20.

Robert Kubica

Williams

1m19.642s

George Russell

1m20.997s (C3)

21.

George Russell

Williams

1m19.797s

Robert Kubica

1m21.542s (C2)

Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel move to the head of the order as the only drivers with sub-1m17s lap times.

Hulkenberg falls to sixth, behind Alfa Romeo's Antonio Giovinazzi, Mercedes' world champion Lewis Hamilton and the Haas of Romain Grosjean.

There are more significant factors beyond the tyre compound that influence a lap time in testing, including engine modes and fuel levels.

Our technical consultant Gary Anderson has factored in these variables, as well as his own interpretation of the Pirelli data, in his end of test ranking feature.

Fuel is particularly tricky to account for, even though it is tempting to declare that, for example, Daniil Kvyat setting a 1m17.704s on one-lap outing must be a glory run on low fuel compared to Kimi Raikkonen setting an almost-identical 1m17.762s in a five-lap run.

Correcting the best lap times from the opening test as if everybody had used C5 tyres is simplistic, and does not produce a definitive picture of the competitive order.

But it serves to highlight just how misleading this week's headline times were, as just changing one element of testing can completely transform the leaderboard.

A tyre-'corrected' leaderboard also tallies with all the other available data and assessments that Ferrari holds an advantage.

The competitive picture will change in week two when teams begin to show more performance.

Leclerc said Ferrari was holding back this week and that its rivals were also sandbagging, while Red Bull was evidently not chasing lap times. That means the order will become clearer in week two.

In the meantime, though, Pirelli's data helps remove one of the many layers that make the picture so opaque - and further hints at Ferrari holding an advantage, whatever it may prove to be when it matters.

