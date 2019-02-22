Pirelli data hints at Ferrari's actual Formula 1 testing advantage
Pirelli's estimated differences between its 2019 Formula 1 tyres suggest Ferrari ended the first test with an advantage of half a second.
The top three teams in outright times at the end of the opening week at Barcelona were Renault, Toro Rosso and Alfa Romeo, with Mercedes the best of the traditional benchmarks in fourth.
Ferrari was only fifth, 0.7 seconds behind pacesetter Nico Hulkenberg, but Leclerc's best time was set on the middle of Pirelli's five compounds.
The top six drivers, including Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas, used the softest of the five compounds - which Pirelli estimates is 1.2s faster than the C3 used by the Ferraris to set their best times.
Applying Pirelli's estimates of the gaps to the C5 tyre reshuffles the top 10 lap times from testing considerably.
Adjusted times
Pos
Driver
Team
Time adjusted to C5s
Driver
Actual time/tyres
1.
Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
1m16.846s
Nico Hulkenberg
1m17.393s (C5)
2.
Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari
1m16.961s
Alexander Albon
1m17.637s (C5)
3.
Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo
1m17.311s
Daniil Kvyat
1m17.704s (C5)
4.
Romain Grosjean
Haas
1m17.363s
Kimi Raikkonen
1m17.762s (C5)
5.
Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
1m17.377s
Daniel Ricciardo
1m17.785s (C5)
6.
Nico Hulkenberg
Renault
1m17.393s
Valtteri Bottas
1m17.857s (C5)
7.
Kevin Magnussen
Haas
1m17.520s
Lewis Hamilton
1m17.977s (C4)
8.
Pierre Gasly
Red Bull
1m17.580s
Charles Leclerc
1m18.046s (C3)
9.
Max Verstappen
Red Bull
1m17.587s
Sebastian Vettel
1m18.161s (C3)
10.
Alexander Albon
Toro Rosso
1m17.637s
Lando Norris
1m18.431s (C4)
11.
Daniil Kvyat
Toro Rosso
1m17.704s
Antonio Giovinazzi
1m18.511s (C3)
12.
Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo
1m17.762s
Carlos Sainz
1m18.558s (C4)
13.
Lance Stroll
Racing Point
1m17.764s
Romain Grosjean
1m18.563s (C3)
14.
Daniel Ricciardo
Renault
1m17.785s
Kevin Magnussen
1m18.720s (C3)
15.
Lando Norris
McLaren
1m17.831s
Pierre Gasly
1m18.780s (C3)
16.
Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes
1m17.857s
Max Verstappen
1m18.787s (C3)
17.
Carlos Sainz
McLaren
1m17.958s
Pietro Fittipaldi
1m19.249s (C4)
18.
Pietro Fittipaldi
Haas
1m18.649s
Lance Stroll
1m19.664s (C2)
19.
Sergio Perez
Racing Point
1m18.744s
Sergio Perez
1m19.944s (C3)
20.
Robert Kubica
Williams
1m19.642s
George Russell
1m20.997s (C3)
21.
George Russell
Williams
1m19.797s
Robert Kubica
1m21.542s (C2)
Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel move to the head of the order as the only drivers with sub-1m17s lap times.
Hulkenberg falls to sixth, behind Alfa Romeo's Antonio Giovinazzi, Mercedes' world champion Lewis Hamilton and the Haas of Romain Grosjean.
There are more significant factors beyond the tyre compound that influence a lap time in testing, including engine modes and fuel levels.
Our technical consultant Gary Anderson has factored in these variables, as well as his own interpretation of the Pirelli data, in his end of test ranking feature.
Fuel is particularly tricky to account for, even though it is tempting to declare that, for example, Daniil Kvyat setting a 1m17.704s on one-lap outing must be a glory run on low fuel compared to Kimi Raikkonen setting an almost-identical 1m17.762s in a five-lap run.
Correcting the best lap times from the opening test as if everybody had used C5 tyres is simplistic, and does not produce a definitive picture of the competitive order.
But it serves to highlight just how misleading this week's headline times were, as just changing one element of testing can completely transform the leaderboard.
A tyre-'corrected' leaderboard also tallies with all the other available data and assessments that Ferrari holds an advantage.
The competitive picture will change in week two when teams begin to show more performance.
Leclerc said Ferrari was holding back this week and that its rivals were also sandbagging, while Red Bull was evidently not chasing lap times. That means the order will become clearer in week two.
In the meantime, though, Pirelli's data helps remove one of the many layers that make the picture so opaque - and further hints at Ferrari holding an advantage, whatever it may prove to be when it matters.
