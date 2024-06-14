Pirates visit the Rockies to open 3-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (32-36, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (24-44, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: TBD; Rockies: Ryan Feltner (1-5, 5.74 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rockies -112, Pirates -104

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Pittsburgh Pirates to begin a three-game series.

Colorado is 13-17 at home and 24-44 overall. The Rockies are 18-5 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Pittsburgh has a 16-19 record in road games and a 32-36 record overall. The Pirates have a 10-6 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams play Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezequiel Tovar has 21 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 32 RBI while hitting .293 for the Rockies. Charlie Blackmon is 14-for-41 with four doubles over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 36 RBI for the Pirates. Oneil Cruz is 10-for-39 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .240 batting average, 7.33 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .234 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Rockies: Elias Diaz: day-to-day (hamstring), Brendan Rodgers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sean Bouchard: 10-Day IL (ankle), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (rib), Justin Lawrence: 15-Day IL (arm), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Freeland: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Bird: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Hunter Stratton: day-to-day (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Alika Williams: 10-Day IL (wrist), Martin Perez: 15-Day IL (groin), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (thumb), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press