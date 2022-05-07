Pirates' VanMeter struggles as catcher, Reds end 9-game skid

  • Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin hits a two-run double during the eighth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The Reds won 9-2. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    1/6

    Pirates Reds Baseball

    Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin hits a two-run double during the eighth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The Reds won 9-2. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Pittsburgh Pirates' athletic trainer Rafael Freitas, top, tends to Roberto Perez after he was injury during the eighth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The Reds won 9-2. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    2/6

    Pirates Reds Baseball

    Pittsburgh Pirates' athletic trainer Rafael Freitas, top, tends to Roberto Perez after he was injury during the eighth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The Reds won 9-2. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Umpire Will Little, left, talks with Pittsburgh Pirates' Derek Shelton during a stop in play in the sixth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Saturday, May 7, 2022. Pirates' Andrew Knapp was ejected from the game while in the dugout. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    3/6

    Pirates Reds Baseball

    Umpire Will Little, left, talks with Pittsburgh Pirates' Derek Shelton during a stop in play in the sixth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Saturday, May 7, 2022. Pirates' Andrew Knapp was ejected from the game while in the dugout. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephenson watches his two-RBI double during the eighth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The Reds won 9-2. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    4/6

    Pirates Reds Baseball

    Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephenson watches his two-RBI double during the eighth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The Reds won 9-2. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cincinnati Reds' TJ Friedl hits a sacrifice-fly during the eighth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The Reds won 9-2. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    5/6

    Pirates Reds Baseball

    Cincinnati Reds' TJ Friedl hits a sacrifice-fly during the eighth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The Reds won 9-2. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cincinnati Reds' Lucas Sims yells as he celebrates after the final out of the eighth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The Reds won 9-2. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    6/6

    APTOPIX Pirates Reds Baseball

    Cincinnati Reds' Lucas Sims yells as he celebrates after the final out of the eighth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The Reds won 9-2. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin hits a two-run double during the eighth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The Reds won 9-2. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Pittsburgh Pirates' athletic trainer Rafael Freitas, top, tends to Roberto Perez after he was injury during the eighth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The Reds won 9-2. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Umpire Will Little, left, talks with Pittsburgh Pirates' Derek Shelton during a stop in play in the sixth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Saturday, May 7, 2022. Pirates' Andrew Knapp was ejected from the game while in the dugout. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephenson watches his two-RBI double during the eighth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The Reds won 9-2. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Cincinnati Reds' TJ Friedl hits a sacrifice-fly during the eighth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The Reds won 9-2. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Cincinnati Reds' Lucas Sims yells as he celebrates after the final out of the eighth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The Reds won 9-2. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cincinnati Reds
    Cincinnati Reds
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Pittsburgh Pirates
    Pittsburgh Pirates
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tyler Stephenson
    Tyler Stephenson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Josh VanMeter
    Josh VanMeter
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

CINCINNATI (AP) — Pittsburgh emergency catcher Josh VanMeter had a rough time in his first try behind the plate since he was a teenager, and the Cincinnati Reds took advantage to end a nine-game losing streak, beating the Pirates 9-2 Saturday in the opener of a doubleheader.

Tyler Stephenson fouled a ball hard off VanMeter's mask, then hit a tiebreaking, bases-loaded double in the eighth inning that fueled a seven-run burst.

Pirates starting catcher Roberto Pérez was helped off the field with a left hamstring injury after falling while rounding second base in the top of the eighth. Backup catcher Andrew Knapp had been ejected by plate umpire Will Little in the bottom of the sixth for chirping from the dugout.

That left VanMeter as the Pirates' next best option at the plate — recently, the second baseman/outfielder recalled the last time he caught was when he was 14 or 15 years old.

The 27-year-old VanMeter, who began his career with Cincinnati in 2019 and is in his first season with the Pirates, moved from second base to behind the plate to begin the eighth and did his best. He also showed how hard it is to be a catcher, even for a pro who has played most everywhere on the diamond.

Working with a new, inexperienced batterymate, Wil Crowe (1-2) hit Brandon Drury with a pitch and walked Tommy Pham and Mike Moustakas to start the eighth with no outs and the score 2-all.

Stephenson stepped up and fouled the first pitch directly back. VanMeter took off his mask for a moment to recover and Little went to the mound to give Crowe a new ball, giving the new catcher a break. Stephenson, the Cincinnati catcher, and VanMeter shared a few words in the interim.

With the count 0-2, VanMeter stabbed at three straight sliders near the zone but didn’t get any of the calls — perhaps his obvious lack of pitch framing experience cost the Pirates.

Stephenson followed by hitting a line drive down the right field line that eluded a diving Ben Gamel and rolled to the wall for two runs. It was Stephenson's third hit of the day and gave him a career-high four RBIs.

Kyle Farmer added a sacrifice fly before Tyler Naquin drove in three runs with a bases-loaded double. Only three of the runs were earned after pitcher Beau Sulser’s error.

The Reds posted their highest run total of the season and won for the first time since beating St. Louis 4-1 on April 24. Cincinnati still owns baseball’s worst record at 4-22.

Pittsburgh loaded the bases with nobody out in the eighth against Lucas Sims (1-0), who bounced back to strike out Ke’Bryan Hayes, Daniel Vogelbach and Michael Chavis.

The Pirates have lost three of their last four and seven of their last nine games. Saturday’s doubleheader was the second in four days for the Pirates, who split a twinbill in Detroit on Wednesday.

The announced first game attendance of 9,267 was Cincinnati’s second-smallest of the season at home, just ahead of the 9,192 on hand for an 8-5 loss to San Diego on April 27.

Pirates starter J.T. Brubaker tied his single-game career high with nine strikeouts in five innings. The Reds reached Brubaker for three hits and two runs with two walks.

In his second appearance and start for the Reds since being promoted from Triple-A Louisville and first career appearance against his former team, Reds right-hander Connor Overton didn’t walk anybody while allowing six hits and two runs with four strikeouts in 5 2-3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: LHP Nick Lodolo, who was expected to come off the 10-day injured lost to start the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader, was scratched with the return of soreness in his lower back.

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP Zach Thompson (1-3, 9.39), who has lost each of his last three starts, was Pittsburgh’s scheduled starter for Sunday’s series finale.

Reds: RHP Tyler Mahle (1-4, 7.01) is due to try breaking his three-start losing streak on Sunday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald scores quick submission win at PFL 3

    ARLINGTON, Texas — Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald made short work of American Brett (Fudoshin) Cooper on Friday, submitting the American veteran in the first round at PFL 3. The six-foot MacDonald, a former Bellator champion and UFC contender, had a five-inch reach advantage and was a 5-1 favourite. He had predicted a first-round finish. The Montreal-based fighter wasted little time landing a single-leg takedown, moving into side control and then mount position with more than th

  • Meet Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes' new goalie who loves to fight

    We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Canadian senior lacrosse leagues ask American pro league to relax player contracts

    Canada's two senior lacrosse leagues are asking a professional league based in the United States to loosen restrictions on its player contracts. A new provision in the Premier Lacrosse League's standard player contract states that a player competing in the American field lacrosse circuit may not engage in "non-PLL sponsored lacrosse, whether it's professional, semi-professional or recreational, indoor, or outdoor," during the season. The clause, obtained by The Canadian Press, states that this r

  • Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman relishes post-season homecoming

    DALLAS — Add suiting up for NHL playoff games in his home state for the first time in his career to an eventful few years for Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman. The 30-year-old winger from Plano, Texas may wear enemy colours at American Airlines Center in Dallas during the Flames' first-round series against the Stars, but the moment was nonetheless special for him. After winning back-to-back Stanley Cup rings with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Coleman signed a six-year contract with Calgary last s

  • Embiid rips Raptors fans for cheering injury: 'It kind of changed my mind about them'

    Joel Embiid put Raptors fans on blast.

  • 'They don't watch us': Chris Boucher on Barkley, O'Neal's Raptors comments

    Chris Boucher wasn't a fan of Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal's take that the Toronto Raptors are in 'no man's land' after losing their playoff series to the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Hustle Play' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Aaron Brown sprints to 200-metre victory ahead of Diamond League season opener

    Aaron Brown's wide grin after sprinting across the finish line said it all for the three-time Canadian Olympian. He turned a lightning-quick start in the men's 200 metres into a wind-assisted winning time of 20.05 seconds on Saturday in Nairobi, Kenya, Brown's fastest-ever season-opening finish in the outdoor event. The Toronto native clocked 20.19 to open his 2014 outdoor campaign at the Gainesville Florida Relay and five years later went 20.20 at the Diamond League season opener in Doha, Qatar

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • Reconciliation through sport inspires Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics, Paralympics to B.C.

    The Squamish word Chen Chen Stway means to hold each other and lift each other up. Tewanee Joseph said it also represents "the whole thrust" of Canada's Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics and Paralympics to B.C. Joseph, a member of the Squamish Nation, first heard the idea last summer at the ceremony where Marnie McBean, Canada's chef de mission for Tokyo 2020, was gifted the drum she carried everywhere at those Games. He was approached by Canadian Olympic Committee president Tricia S

  • Married coaches Priestman, Humphries balance hectic work-life schedule in pursuit of World Cup

    Coaching is a family affair for Emma Humphries and Bev Priestman, who are both trying to guide their respective Canadian women's teams to World Cups. After winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, Priestman's senior team will compete in this summer's CONCACAF championship in Mexico, which serves as the qualifiers for next year's FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Not to be outdone is her wife, Humphries, who coaches Canada's under-17 side, which is a victory away from qualifying for the 202

  • Carolina's Raanta out of Game 2 after Pastrnak's hit to head

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina goalie Antti Raanta left the Hurricanes' playoff game against the Boston Bruins in the first period Wednesday night after David Pastrnak struck him in the head with a gloved hand. Raanta was playing the puck when Pastrnak skated in and hit Raanta in the helmet with his right glove as he went by. Raanta went down with blood coming from near his nose or mouth after the play in Game 2. Raanta was helped off and replaced by rookie Pyotr Kochetkov at the 7:47 mark. He ha

  • Campbell makes 32 saves, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 5-2 to take 2-1 series lead

    TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov put the puck on a tee for Steven Stamkos in a spot where the Lightning captain has made a living throughout his banner 14-year career. Nearly everyone inside Amalie Arena thought the one-timer off the slick cross-ice pass would find the back of the net — including Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe — and tie the score with under seven minutes left in regulation. "There was a bit of a sense on the bench that it was going in," he said. "Stamkos doesn't miss those ve

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • Leafs must build on statement game, Tampa will bite back

    The Maple Leafs sent a clear message to the rest of the NHL with their 5-0 rout of Tampa Bay in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup playoff series but the defending champions are unlikely to be rolled over as easy in Game 2.

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • Smith posts 30-save shutout, Edmonton Oilers blank L.A. Kings 6-0 in Game 2

    EDMONTON — Mike Smith bounced back with a 30-save shutout and the Edmonton Oilers blanked the L.A. Kings 6-0 in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series on Wednesday. Evander Kane had two goals and an assist while Ryan McLeod had one of each and Jesse Puljujarvi, Darnell Nurse and Leon Draisaitl all scored as well. Connor McDavid contributed a pair of assists for the Oilers, who evened the best-of-seven series at 1-1. Smith, who made the fatal puck-handling mistake that led to Edmonton's 4-3 l

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 2 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Spo

  • The Raptors still believe in Malachi Flynn

    Amit Mann & Katie Heindl discuss how Masai Ujri and Nick Nurse showed they still have faith in Malachi Flynn during their end-of-season media availabilities. Also, why Toronto is putting an emphasis on internal growth to fix roster issues. Listen to the full episode on takeaways from Ujiri and Nurse's media availabilities on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Blue Jays edge Yankees 2-1 to end New York's 11-game win streak

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman homered and starter Yusei Kikuchi threw a season-high six innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated New York 2-1 on Wednesday night to end the Yankees' 11-game winning streak. Jordan Romano worked the ninth for his 12th save to help Toronto salvage the finale of the three-game series. The Blue Jays (16-10) have won 10 of their last 15 games. Joey Gallo hit a solo shot for New York's lone run. It was the Yankees' second loss in their last 15 games. New York, which leads the

  • Kraken hope to build after disappointing inaugural campaign

    SEATTLE (AP) — For all the excitement and anticipation leading up to the first puck drop, the inaugural season for the Seattle Kraken ended up looking like nearly every other NHL expansion season from the past 30 years. The comparisons with the last expansion team, the Golden Knights, were inevitable and the high bar set by Vegas by winning the Western Conference in its first season almost ensured Seattle's first outing was going be disappointing at some level. Perhaps not this disappointing. Th