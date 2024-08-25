Pirates reliever Hunter Stratton suffers serious left knee injury during awkward slide

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Hunter Stratton ruptured the patella tendon in his left knee during the fourth inning of Saturday night's 10-2 loss to Cincinnati and will miss “significant time” according to manager Derek Shelton.

Stratton was pitching to Tyler Stephenson with two on and one out when he uncorked a wild pitch. Pirates catcher Joey Bart tracked it down and flipped it to Stratton, who missed it. The ball rolled to the backstop and Stratton slid while trying to retrieve it. He fell awkwardly to the ground clutching his left leg.

Stratton had just entered the game for an ineffective Jake Woodford. He was ahead in the count 0-2 before the wild pitch allowed Jonathan India and Elly De La Cruz to score to push Cincinnati's lead to 8-2.

Stratton was replaced by Jalen Beeks.

The 27-year-old Stratton has been solid out of the bullpen this season, going 2-1 with a 3.58 ERA in 35 appearances at the time of the injury.

