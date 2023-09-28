Pirates take on the Phillies after Joe's 4-hit game

Pittsburgh Pirates (74-84, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (89-69, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Luis L. Ortiz (4-5, 4.96 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.59 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 207 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the Philadelphia Phillies after Connor Joe's four-hit game on Wednesday.

Philadelphia has an 89-69 record overall and a 49-31 record at home. Phillies hitters have a collective .328 on-base percentage, the eighth-best percentage in the majors.

Pittsburgh is 74-84 overall and 36-44 in road games. The Pirates have a 48-12 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams square off Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Phillies are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner has 33 doubles, five triples and 26 home runs while hitting .263 for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 12-for-35 with a double, a triple and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Ke'Bryan Hayes has a .275 batting average to lead the Pirates, and has 29 doubles, seven triples and 15 home runs. Jared Triolo is 15-for-31 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 8-2, .226 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Pirates: 5-5, .258 batting average, 6.72 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Pirates: Bailey Falter: 15-Day IL (neck), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Andrew McCutchen: 60-Day IL (achilles), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press