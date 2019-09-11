Pirates P Kyle Crick has season-ending surgery after clubhouse fight with Felipe Vázquez

Kyle Crick has had better days.

The Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher had season-ending surgery to repair tendon damage in his pitching hand.

And he got fined for the incident that led to the injury.

The Pirates announced the news Tuesday evening that Crick had the procedure to repair the extensor tendon in his right index finger.

Crick injured during ‘altercation’ with Felipe Vázquez

The team also announced that he suffered the injury during “an altercation” with teammate Felipe Vázquez in the clubhouse before Monday’s game against the San Francisco Giants.

‘Unacceptable behavior’

Both players were fined an undisclosed amount for conduct that violated their contracts.

“The behavior exhibited by these two players last night is unacceptable, inconsistent with the standards expected of a Major League player and will not be tolerated by the organization,” general manager Neal Huntington wrote in the team statement.

Despite the stern words, Crick appears to remain part of the club’s long-term plans as the statement announced that he’s expected to recover in time for spring training.

There are no reported details about the “altercation.”

Crick, 26, has now completed his third season in the majors. He compiled a 4.96 ERA with 61 strikeouts and 35 walks over 49 nine innings of relief this season.

Vázquez, 28, is in the midst of his second straight All-Star season as the Pirates closer. He’s posted a 1.71 ERA with 26 saves while amassing 87 strikeouts and 12 walks over 58 innings this season.

