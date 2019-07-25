Pirates' Keone Kela issues bizarre responses when asked about suspension

After being suspended for two games by the Pirates, reportedly for an altercation with a team employee, reliever Keone Kela returned to the clubhouse Wednesday. He did not, however, provide any sort of clarity about the situation.

Ahead of the Pirates' contest vs. the Cardinals, Kela told reporters he didn't know why he'd been disciplined.

"I've been told as much as you guys have seen on Twitter," he said.

Actual words spoken by #Pirates Keone Kela, when asked about incident that led to his suspension: “What happened? Nothing happened.”



Why was he suspended?

Kela: “I don’t know. I’ve been told as much as you guys have seen on twitter.”



Ok, then.









— Rob Biertempfel (@RobBiertempfel) July 24, 2019

Kela was explicitly asked if he'd gotten into an exchange with a Pirates staff member.

He replied: "I wouldn’t say it’s not true. I wouldn’t say it’s fact."

Uh, what?

Keone Kela on the accuracy of the report that he got into it with team employee Hector Morales: "I wouldn’t say it’s not true. I wouldn’t say it’s fact." — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) July 24, 2019

The Pirates are now "more than willing" to trade Kela before the July 31 deadline, according to The Athletic. They're 46-54 and potentially on the verge of a rebuild, so exchanging a disgruntled reliever for prospects would make sense.

Maybe we'll figure out what happened with Kela behind the scenes if he's sent to another organization.