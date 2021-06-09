Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes forgets to touch first base, turns HR into an out

Ke'Bryan Hayes put the first run on the board during Tuesday's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Or so he thought.

The Pirates third baseman hit a solo home run down the right-field line off Dodgers starter Walker Buehler, apparently giving Pittsburgh an early 1-0 lead. Umpires took their time to make the call after the ball hit the foul pole, but ruled it a home run by the time Hayes had rounded second base.

Hayes neglects one critical step

But a Dodgers challenge and replay review revealed that it was in fact not a home run — and not because the ball didn't clear the fence. Hayes forgot to execute an elementary tenet of baseball. He didn't touch the base when he rounded first.

Something you don't see every day!



Ke'Bryan Hayes hit a home run for the Pirates, but missed first base. The #Dodgers challenged and won. Hayes is out! pic.twitter.com/RsAqyLRCoS — Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) June 8, 2021

Umpires reversed the home run ruling and called Hayes out instead. It was a tough blow for the Pirates and their red-hot (.348 batting average) third baseman who thought he'd hit his third home run in just his seventh game of the season.

Instead, he committed one of the bloopers of the baseball season for a last-place (23-35) Pirates team.

A would-be home run is instead one of the bloopers of the baseball season. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

