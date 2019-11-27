Pirates hire Derek Shelton as next manager

The Pittsburgh Pirates announced on Wednesday that they’ve hired former catcher and Minnesota Twins bench coach Derek Shelton to be the team’s new manager.

The Pirates have hired Derek Shelton as our 41st Manager of the organization.



Shelton has 15 years of coaching experience and spent the last two seasons as the bench coach of the Minnesota Twins. pic.twitter.com/nbm6Es4Qoc — Pirates (@Pirates) November 27, 2019

Shelton was one of two candidates reportedly being considered for the Pirates job. The other was Matt Quatraro, bench coach for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Shelton, 49, had a short career in the minors as a catcher in the early 1990s, but has been an MLB coach since 2005. He spent five seasons as the hitting coach for the Cleveland Indians, and seven years in the same position for the Tampa Bay Rays. He was fired after the 2016 season and went to work as the quality control coach for the Toronto Blue Jays for the 2017 season. He spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons as bench coach for the Twins.

Shelton is replacing Clint Hurdle, who was fired in September after nine seasons.

