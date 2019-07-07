Pirates' Francisco Cervelli done with catching after latest concussion: 'I can't live like this'

Francisco Cervelli said he is done with catching.

The Pirates catcher said after his latest concussion he is serious about changing positions to preserve his health.

"That's enough," Cervelli told DKPittsburghSports.com. "This time is different. I can't live like this."

The stunning revelation comes after Cervelli had said multiple times in the past that he wanted to stay a catcher, but his concussion that landed him on the injured list on May 25 must have been horrible enough to get him to change his mind.

It's at least the sixth concussion Cervelli has sustained in his 12-year MLB career. He said he hopes to begin his Triple-A rehab assignment in the next few weeks.

It's unclear which position Cervelli wants to take over, but he said he's be practicing catching ground balls.

"I'm ready to do anything," he said. "Wherever I am in the field, I'm still catching the ball, right?"

Cervelli was pointed in saying the Pirates had nothing to do with his decision and that the request to switch positions was his.

General manager Neal Huntington said the team isn't "ready to make a public statement" on Cervelli's status.

"Anytime it's a medical issue, it's always the player's decision. Our job is to provide them with the best possible information," Huntington said Sunday. "Our discussions with Cervy to date have been about playing other positions, and we want to honor and respect that. He's come so far to be major-league ready in a short period of time. We just want to do right by him."

However, this is the last year of his contract with the Pirates, meaning there is a good chance the team lets him go and he tries his hand at another position elsewhere.

He's slated to make $11.5 million this season, which makes him the highest-paid Pirates player. He was signed to the team in 2015 and received a three-year, $33 million extension in 2016.

In his place, Elias Diaz has started behind the plate.