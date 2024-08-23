Pirates face the Reds with 1-0 series lead

Cincinnati Reds (62-66, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (60-67, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (10-10, 3.72 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Pirates: Bailey Falter (6-7, 4.02 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Pirates -119, Reds +100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Cincinnati Reds, leading the series 1-0.

Pittsburgh has gone 30-32 in home games and 60-67 overall. The Pirates have the sixth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.90.

Cincinnati has gone 31-32 in road games and 62-66 overall. The Reds rank 10th in MLB play with 152 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Friday's game is the eighth time these teams meet this season. The Pirates are ahead 5-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 24 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 70 RBI for the Pirates. Andrew McCutchen is 7-for-20 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has a .263 batting average to lead the Reds, and has 28 doubles, eight triples and 22 home runs. Tyler Stephenson is 11-for-40 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .225 batting average, 3.06 ERA, outscored by one run

Reds: 5-5, .236 batting average, 5.83 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ke'Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (herniated disc), Andrew McCutchen: 10-Day IL (knee), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carmen Mlodzinski: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Nick Gonzales: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Jones: 15-Day IL (lat), Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (toe), Christian Roa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (elbow), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Wynns: 10-Day IL (teres), Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (teres major), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press