Pirates face the Rangers looking to break road losing streak

Pittsburgh Pirates (58-66, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (58-68, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (10-7, 3.95 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 125 strikeouts); Rangers: Cody Bradford (4-0, 3.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -152, Pirates +127; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates will look to end an eight-game road slide when they visit the Texas Rangers.

Texas is 58-68 overall and 33-30 in home games. The Rangers have gone 41-24 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Pittsburgh is 58-66 overall and 29-34 on the road. The Pirates have a 22-10 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Tuesday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 24 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 11-for-41 with two doubles, four home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has a .281 batting average to lead the Pirates, and has 23 doubles, three triples and 19 home runs. Joey Bart is 14-for-41 with four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .265 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored by three runs

Pirates: 2-8, .238 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Jake Latz: 15-Day IL (forearm), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Carter: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (groin), Cole Winn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Ke'Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (herniated disc), Andrew McCutchen: 10-Day IL (knee), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carmen Mlodzinski: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Nick Gonzales: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Jones: 15-Day IL (lat), Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press