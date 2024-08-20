Pirates face the Rangers looking to break road losing streak
Pittsburgh Pirates (58-66, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (58-68, third in the AL West)
Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (10-7, 3.95 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 125 strikeouts); Rangers: Cody Bradford (4-0, 3.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -152, Pirates +127; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates will look to end an eight-game road slide when they visit the Texas Rangers.
Texas is 58-68 overall and 33-30 in home games. The Rangers have gone 41-24 in games when they record eight or more hits.
Pittsburgh is 58-66 overall and 29-34 on the road. The Pirates have a 22-10 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.
Tuesday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 24 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 11-for-41 with two doubles, four home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.
Bryan Reynolds has a .281 batting average to lead the Pirates, and has 23 doubles, three triples and 19 home runs. Joey Bart is 14-for-41 with four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .265 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored by three runs
Pirates: 2-8, .238 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by 19 runs
INJURIES: Rangers: Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Jake Latz: 15-Day IL (forearm), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Carter: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (groin), Cole Winn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Pirates: Ke'Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (herniated disc), Andrew McCutchen: 10-Day IL (knee), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carmen Mlodzinski: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Nick Gonzales: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Jones: 15-Day IL (lat), Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
The Associated Press