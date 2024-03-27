'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise to get a reboot, says producer Jerry Bruckheimer

Shiver me timbers! “Pirates of the Caribbean” is setting sail on a new voyage.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who previously worked on all five films in the nautical fantasy series, revealed plans to revive the franchise in an interview with ComicBook.com published Monday.

When asked about the status of his “Pirates” and “Top Gun” franchises, Bruckheimer said the former will receive the reboot treatment. The original films starred Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley.

“You don't know how they come together. You just don't know,” Bruckheimer said. “Because with ‘Top Gun,’ you have an actor (Tom Cruise) who is iconic and brilliant. And how many movies he does before he does ‘Top Gun,’ I can't tell you. But we're gonna reboot ‘Pirates,’ so that is easier to put together because you don't have to wait for certain actors.”

Bruckheimer did not share a production timeline or release date for the film in the interview.

The “Pirates” franchise debuted with 2003’s “The Curse of the Black Pearl,” which received five Academy Award nominations and grossed $654.3 million at the global box office.

The franchise’s most recent film, 2017’s “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” grossed $794.9 million globally.

Bruckheimer’s upcoming reboot isn’t the first time the “Pirates” franchise has been considered for an overhaul.

“The Last of Us” co-creator Craig Mazin was previously attached to a new installment along with “Pirates” writer Ted Elliot, but the film’s development was interrupted by the Hollywood writers’ strike in 2023.

“We pitched it and thought there’s no way they’re buying it, it’s too weird. And they did!” Mazin told the Los Angeles Times in August 2023. “And then he wrote a fantastic script, and the strike happened and everyone’s waiting around.”

“Barbie” star Margot Robbie was also in talks to helm a “female-led” revamp of the franchise, which she told Vanity Fair in November 2022 was scrapped. However, Bruckheimer later told Collider in December of that year that the script for Robbie’s version of “Pirates” would “come forward at a certain point.”

