Pirates broadcaster rips Derek Dietrich, says Dietrich's grandfather is 'rolling in his grave'

Reds slugger Derek Dietrich is having a pretty great start to 2019. He's homered 17 times already, with seven against the Pirates alone.

His success has angered Pirates broadcaster John Wehner, who voiced his complaints Tuesday on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan Morning Show. There's going to be an expected amount of respectable disdain since the teams are rivals, but Wehner went a little far with his commentary.

Mainly, Wehner (who used to play for the Pirates) was upset with Dietrich's celebrations after a big play.

Derek Dietrich's last six hits have been home runs.



Here's all six bat drops: pic.twitter.com/ZCUxWPmKt4



— Cut4 (@Cut4) May 29, 2019

“I can’t stand him,” Wehner said of Dietrich. “I just don’t see why — I don’t understand why you have to do that. It’s different if you’re a Hall of Fame player, you’re a 60-homer guy, you’re an established guy. Nobody ever heard of him before this year. I heard of him because of his grandfather (Steve Demeter) who used to be a minor league coach for the Pirates. He was the nicest, sweetest guy in the world. He’s rolling in his grave every time this guy hits a home run. He’s embarrassed of his grandson. It’s just being arrogant. I don’t get it. I don’t get why you do that. It doesn’t make any sense to me.”

Meanwhile, Dietrich has been enjoying his recent success. After his three home run game against the Pirates, Dietrich talked about how fun the game is for him now.

"I'm telling you man, it's the people. I love every one of these guys in the clubhouse. The staff, everyone here has made me feel so welcomed. I'm comfortable. They allow me to play and be myself and I'm having so much fun doing it," he said

Let the kids play.