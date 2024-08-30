Pirates bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Guardians

Pittsburgh Pirates (62-71, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (76-58, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bailey Falter (6-7, 4.25 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Guardians: Ben Lively (11-8, 3.62 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -170, Pirates +142; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates look to break their three-game losing streak with a victory over the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland is 76-58 overall and 41-24 at home. The Guardians have a 32-16 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Pittsburgh has a 62-71 record overall and a 30-35 record on the road. The Pirates have a 22-12 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 33 home runs, 46 walks and 104 RBI while hitting .274 for the Guardians. Jhonkensy Noel is 10-for-31 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 24 doubles, three triples and 21 home runs while hitting .282 for the Pirates. Yasmani Grandal is 9-for-27 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .223 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .259 batting average, 5.82 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hand), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (hip), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Hunter Stratton: 60-Day IL (patella), Ke'Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (herniated disc), Andrew McCutchen: 10-Day IL (knee), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press