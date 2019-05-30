Piquet joins new rallycross series after Formula E exit

Having previously completed in the now defunct American-based GRC series, winning the Washington DC round in 2015 aboard an SH Rallycross Ford Fiesta, Piquet will race in four rounds of the new Titans championship this year, sharing a single-make Pantera RX6 seat with Alexander Wurz.

The former Formula 1 driver has been competing in Stock Car Brazil events this season and will drive in four double-header weekends in Titans RX.

“I’m very happy to be joining Titans RX, I love all forms of motorsport and I really enjoyed competing in rallycross in America a few years ago, so it will be great to get back behind the wheel of a rallycross car,” he said. “We’re going to have a lot of fun!”

Piquet will race in the first two rounds of the series in France and the UK, before skipping the Portuguese weekend at Montalegre for Wurz to drive the car.

He will return for the following two events, before Wurz completes in the season-finale in Germany in October.

While Piquet’s rallycross experience is largely from racing Supercar machines in America, he has campaigned a single-make car in Europe before, when he raced in the British round of World Rallycross’ RX Lites Cup support category at Lydden Hill in 2014.

There he made the final, but retired on the opening lap. The Brazilian will return to Lydden for the British round of Titans RX in July.

“It is truly a dream come true to see the starting field of Titans RX Europe 2019 go from great to fantastic,” said series promotor Max Pucher.

“I am so proud to welcome Nelson Piquet Jr. to the series. He has already got some Supercar rallycross experience and should be a great contender for some cool battles for a podium slot.”

The first round of the series in France, which will take place in France next month (June 29 – 20) has been moved from Dreux to Essay.