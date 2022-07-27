Pippa Middleton's Newborn Baby Girl's Name Has a Special Meaning

Pippa Middleton

Getty Images

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews have finally revealed the name of their family's newest addition after welcoming their baby girl back in June.

According to People, the couple has named their 1-month-old newborn Rose, and the name actually has a sweet meaning. Derived from the Latin "rosa," the floral-inspired name gives a nod to the baby girl's birthday as the rose is June's birth month flower. She joins siblings 3-year-old Arthur and 1-year-old Grace at home with mom and dad.

NEWS: Princess Beatrice and Eugenie are Reportedly "Struggling to Remain Cordial" With Kate Middleton and Prince William

Baby Rose isn't the only floral name in the royal realm — Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 1-year-old daughter also carries a flower-inspired moniker. While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex named their second child Lilibet after Queen Elizabeth's childhood nickname, the doting parents call her Lili for short.

Although it's unknown whether or not Kate Middleton and Prince William have visited their newest niece thus far, it seems Pippa and James's children may have many playdates with their royal relatives ahead. According to People, a source shared that Pippa and her family have plans to move to a village near Bucklebury where the Middleton sisters grew up and their parents still reside. This new location will be just 50 minutes away from Windsor, which is where the Cambridges are set to move to sometime this summer.