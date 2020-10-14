This Pippa Middleton-Loved Handbag Brand Rarely Goes on Sale — but Tons of Styles Just Got Majorly Marked Down

Getty (2); Splash

The powers of an exceptionally designed handbag do not go unnoticed. And while sometimes it might seem necessary to sacrifice fashion for function, there’s one under-the-radar brand that’s proving the two are not mutually exclusive.

Radley London, a British label beloved by celebrities like Pippa Middleton, Lucy Hale, and Kaitlyn Bristowe, is changing the accessory game one design at a time. With a mission of offering shoppers “an investment piece that’s both stylish and functional,” the brand is making a strong case for bags that add more than just a fashion-forward spin to your outfit. They should add a practical touch, too.

Top-quality totes, clutches, and bucket bags that are trendy and functional aren’t always the most budget-friendly — but Radley London’s are, and during Amazon Prime Day 2020, they're even more affordable. For two days only, tons of the British brand’s bags are marked down, so if there’s a particular design you’ve been eyeing, now’s the absolute best time to buy it. At nearly half off, though, we have a feeling styles will be flying off the shelves.

Radley London’s handbag options run the gamut, from red-carpet ready clutches, just like the one Middleton carried during the British Heart Foundation’s Roll Out The Red Ball in 2016 to roomy carry-all styles like Bristowe’s quilted tote, which she brought along to her Dancing with the Stars rehearsal. What’s more, each option tends to boast a sleek, timeless exterior made from either a durable leather or a water-resistant nylon and an interior that has plenty of zip and slip pockets.