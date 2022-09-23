Pipettes and Pipettors Market Size, Growth Factors and Demands [2022-2028] | Development and Dynamics, Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Cost Analysis, Sales Value & Volume, Emerging Trends, Key Suppliers and SWOT Analysis Till 2028

Industry Research
·13 min read
Industry Research
Industry Research

Pune, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBAL PIPETTES AND PIPETTORS MARKET REPORT & FORECAST 2022-2028:

Global “Pipettes and Pipettors Market” 2022-2028 report discovers comprehensive insights on key manufacturers with share information, market size and projection, key dynamics, growth factors, and new company profiles. The report provides detailed information about the market overview, prevalent trends, demand, and recent developments impacting the market growth in the coming years. Pipettes and Pipettors Market opportunities analysis, strategic growth analysis, product launches, marketplace expanding, and technological innovations are also highlighted. The report uncovers Pipettes and Pipettors market size, potential growth, trends and expansion strategies followed by top prominent players.

Get a Sample PDF of the report @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/20699713

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Pipettes and Pipettors market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1902.1 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 2521.4 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.8% during the review period.

The report focuses on the Pipettes and Pipettors market size, segment size (mainly covering product type, application, and geography), competitor landscape, recent status, and development trends. Furthermore, the report provides strategies for companies to overcome threats posed by COVID-19.

The Research Report focuses on the competitive landscape of the industry including company profiles, business overview, sales area, market performance and manufacturing cost structure. The report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries with prominent players in the global industry. Key market observation is shown to make key findings on business growth. In the competitive assessment section, this Pipettes and Pipettors market report sheds light on the list of manufacturers, market conditions, current trends, company profiles, and market innovations. It also includes various growth opportunities for top players.

Get A Sample Copy Of The Pipettes and Pipettors Market Report 2022-2028

Pipettes and Pipettors Market Top Manufacturers Analysis: The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. Top Key Players covered in the report are:

  • Brand GmbH + Co KG (Germany)

  • Capp ApS (Denmark)

  • Corning (USA)

  • Denville Scientific (USA)

  • Eppendorf (Germany)

  • Gilson (USA)

  • Greiner Bio-One International (Austria)

  • Hamilton Company (USA)

  • Integra Biosciences (Switzerland)

  • Mettler-Toledo International (Switzerland)

  • Nichiryo (Japan)

  • Sartorius (Germany)

  • Socorex ISBA SA (Switzerland)

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific (USA)

The report focuses on the Pipettes and Pipettors market size, segment size (mainly covering product type, application, and geography), competitor landscape, recent status, and development trends. Furthermore, the report provides detailed cost analysis, supply chain. Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Consumer behavior analysis and market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) provides crucial information for knowing the Pipettes and Pipettors market.

Based On Product Types, the Pipettes and Pipettors market from 2017 to 2028 is primarily split into:

  • Glass Pipettes

  • Plastic Pipettes

  • Other

Based On Applications, the Pipettes and Pipettors market from 2017 to 2028 covers:

  • Biological

  • Chemical

  • Medical

  • Other

Enquire before purchasing this report - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/20699713

Geographically, the report includes research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2017 -2028) of the following regions:

  • United States

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

  • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

  • Other Regions

Major Highlights of Pipettes and Pipettors Market Report:

  • Define and discuss the growth of the global Pipettes and Pipettors market

  • Analyze the various segments and dynamics of the Pipettes and Pipettors market

  • To identify and make suitable business plans according to industry and economic shifts.

  • The key objective of presenting an in-depth research study on the global Pipettes and Pipettors market is to conduct an extensive analysis and Pipettes and Pipettors performance.

  • The report highlights the latest trends, market drivers, and investment avenues for the new entrants and the market players looking for market expansion.

  • It is helpful to combine relevant facts and offers a wealth of information and analysis on the global Pipettes and Pipettors market.

  • This report assesses the performance and profit potential of the global Pipettes and Pipettors market. Different variables are used to analyze attractiveness and strengths.

What ideas and concepts are covered in the report?

  • The assessments accounted by all the zones and the market share registered by each region are mentioned in the report.

  • The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption market share.

  • Data regarding the Pipettes and Pipettors Industry market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and product types is inculcated in the report.

  • Region-based analysis of the Pipettes and Pipettors Industry market:

  • The Pipettes and Pipettors Industry market, with regards to the provincial scope, is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, South East Asia and more. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

TO KNOW HOW COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR WILL IMPACT THIS MARKET - REQUEST SAMPLE

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2017-2020

  • Base Year: 2021

  • Estimated Year: 2022

  • Forecast Period: 2022-2028

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

  • Which are the five top players of the Pipettes and Pipettors market?

  • How will the Pipettes and Pipettors market change in the upcoming years?

  • Which product and application will take a share of the Pipettes and Pipettors market?

  • What are the drivers and restraints of the Pipettes and Pipettors market?

  • Which regional market will show the highest growth?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Pipettes and Pipettors market throughout the forecast period?

  • What is the current market size, what will the market size be in 2028 and what will the growth rate be?

  • What are the challenges to grow in the market?

  • What are the market opportunities and challenges faced by the key vendors?

  • Who are the major competitors and what is their strategy?

  • What are the barriers to entry for new players in the market?

Purchase this report (Price 4350 USD for a single-user license) - https://www.industryresearch.biz/purchase/20699713

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Pipettes and Pipettors market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Detailed TOC of Pipettes and Pipettors Market Forecast Report 2022-2028:

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Pipettes and Pipettors Product Introduction
1.2 Global Pipettes and Pipettors Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Pipettes and Pipettors Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Pipettes and Pipettors Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Pipettes and Pipettors Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Pipettes and Pipettors Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Pipettes and Pipettors Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Pipettes and Pipettors Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Pipettes and Pipettors in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Pipettes and Pipettors Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Pipettes and Pipettors Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Pipettes and Pipettors Industry Trends
1.5.2 Pipettes and Pipettors Market Drivers
1.5.3 Pipettes and Pipettors Market Challenges
1.5.4 Pipettes and Pipettors Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type
2.1 Pipettes and Pipettors Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Glass Pipettes
2.1.2 Plastic Pipettes
2.1.3 Other
2.2 Global Pipettes and Pipettors Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Pipettes and Pipettors Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Pipettes and Pipettors Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.3 Global Pipettes and Pipettors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.3 United States Pipettes and Pipettors Market Size by Type
2.3.1 United States Pipettes and Pipettors Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.3.2 United States Pipettes and Pipettors Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.3.3 United States Pipettes and Pipettors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application
3.1 Pipettes and Pipettors Market Segment by Application
3.1.1 Biological
3.1.2 Chemical
3.1.3 Medical
3.1.4 Other
3.2 Global Pipettes and Pipettors Market Size by Application
3.2.1 Global Pipettes and Pipettors Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)
3.2.2 Global Pipettes and Pipettors Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)
3.3.3 Global Pipettes and Pipettors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)
3.3 United States Pipettes and Pipettors Market Size by Application
3.3.1 United States Pipettes and Pipettors Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)
3.3.2 United States Pipettes and Pipettors Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)
3.3.3 United States Pipettes and Pipettors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Pipettes and Pipettors Competitor Landscape by Company
4.1 Global Pipettes and Pipettors Market Size by Company
4.1.1 Top Global Pipettes and Pipettors Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)
4.1.2 Global Pipettes and Pipettors Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
4.1.3 Global Pipettes and Pipettors Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
4.1.4 Global Pipettes and Pipettors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
4.2 Global Pipettes and Pipettors Concentration Ratio (CR)
4.2.1 Pipettes and Pipettors Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)
4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Pipettes and Pipettors in 2021
4.2.3 Global Pipettes and Pipettors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.3 Global Pipettes and Pipettors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type
4.3.1 Global Pipettes and Pipettors Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region
4.3.2 Manufacturers Pipettes and Pipettors Product Type
4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Pipettes and Pipettors Market
4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4.5 United States Pipettes and Pipettors Market Size by Company
4.5.1 Top Pipettes and Pipettors Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)
4.5.2 United States Pipettes and Pipettors Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)
4.5.3 United States Pipettes and Pipettors Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Pipettes and Pipettors Market Size by Region
5.1 Global Pipettes and Pipettors Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
5.2 Global Pipettes and Pipettors Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)
5.2.1 Global Pipettes and Pipettors Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022
5.2.2 Global Pipettes and Pipettors Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)
5.3 Global Pipettes and Pipettors Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)
5.3.1 Global Pipettes and Pipettors Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022
5.3.2 Global Pipettes and Pipettors Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level
6.1 North America
6.2 Asia-Pacific
6.3 Europe
6.4 Latin America
6.5 Middle East and Africa

7 Company Profiles
7.1 Brand GmbH + Co KG (Germany)
7.1.1 Brand GmbH + Co KG (Germany) Corporation Information
7.1.2 Brand GmbH + Co KG (Germany) Description and Business Overview
7.1.3 Brand GmbH + Co KG (Germany) Pipettes and Pipettors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
7.1.4 Brand GmbH + Co KG (Germany) Pipettes and Pipettors Products Offered
7.1.5 Brand GmbH + Co KG (Germany) Recent Development
7.2 Capp ApS (Denmark)
7.2.1 Capp ApS (Denmark) Corporation Information
7.2.2 Capp ApS (Denmark) Description and Business Overview
7.2.3 Capp ApS (Denmark) Pipettes and Pipettors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
7.2.4 Capp ApS (Denmark) Pipettes and Pipettors Products Offered
7.2.5 Capp ApS (Denmark) Recent Development
7.3 Corning (USA)
7.3.1 Corning (USA) Corporation Information
7.3.2 Corning (USA) Description and Business Overview
7.3.3 Corning (USA) Pipettes and Pipettors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
7.3.4 Corning (USA) Pipettes and Pipettors Products Offered
7.3.5 Corning (USA) Recent Development
7.4 Denville Scientific (USA)
7.4.1 Denville Scientific (USA) Corporation Information
7.4.2 Denville Scientific (USA) Description and Business Overview
7.4.3 Denville Scientific (USA) Pipettes and Pipettors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
7.4.4 Denville Scientific (USA) Pipettes and Pipettors Products Offered
7.4.5 Denville Scientific (USA) Recent Development
7.5 Eppendorf (Germany)
7.5.1 Eppendorf (Germany) Corporation Information
7.5.2 Eppendorf (Germany) Description and Business Overview
7.5.3 Eppendorf (Germany) Pipettes and Pipettors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
7.5.4 Eppendorf (Germany) Pipettes and Pipettors Products Offered
7.5.5 Eppendorf (Germany) Recent Development
7.6 Gilson (USA)
7.6.1 Gilson (USA) Corporation Information
7.6.2 Gilson (USA) Description and Business Overview
7.6.3 Gilson (USA) Pipettes and Pipettors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
7.6.4 Gilson (USA) Pipettes and Pipettors Products Offered
7.6.5 Gilson (USA) Recent Development
7.7 Greiner Bio-One International (Austria)
7.7.1 Greiner Bio-One International (Austria) Corporation Information
7.7.2 Greiner Bio-One International (Austria) Description and Business Overview
7.7.3 Greiner Bio-One International (Austria) Pipettes and Pipettors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
7.7.4 Greiner Bio-One International (Austria) Pipettes and Pipettors Products Offered
7.7.5 Greiner Bio-One International (Austria) Recent Development
7.8 Hamilton Company (USA)
7.8.1 Hamilton Company (USA) Corporation Information
7.8.2 Hamilton Company (USA) Description and Business Overview
7.8.3 Hamilton Company (USA) Pipettes and Pipettors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
7.8.4 Hamilton Company (USA) Pipettes and Pipettors Products Offered
7.8.5 Hamilton Company (USA) Recent Development
............

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
8.1 Pipettes and Pipettors Industry Chain Analysis
8.2 Pipettes and Pipettors Key Raw Materials
8.2.1 Key Raw Materials
8.2.2 Pipettes and Pipettors Distributors
8.3 Pipettes and Pipettors Production Mode & Process
8.4 Pipettes and Pipettors Sales and Marketing
8.4.1 Pipettes and Pipettors Sales Channels
8.4.2 Pipettes and Pipettors Distributors
8.5 Pipettes and Pipettors Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix
10.1 Research Methodology
10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
10.1.2 Data Source
10.2 Author Details
10.3 Disclaimer

Detailed TOC of Global Pipettes and Pipettors Market @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/TOC/20699713

About Us:

Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors. Industry Research is a credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs.

CONTACT: Industry Research Biz Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 UK +44 203 239 8187 Email: sales@industryresearch.biz Web: https://www.industryresearch.biz


Latest Stories

  • Canadian women face Fiji in final international test before Rugby World Cup

    SUVA, Fiji — Canada plays its final test match ahead of next month's Women's Rugby World Cup when it takes on Fiji on Friday at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva. The third-ranked Canadians are en route to New Zealand, where they open Pool B play against No. 13 Japan on Oct. 9 (New Zealand time) before facing No. 5 Italy and the sixth-ranked U.S. Fiji, ranked 21st in the world, is in Pool C with top-ranked England, No. 4 France and No. 11 South Africa. Canada coach Kevin Rouet calls the Fiji test “our fi

  • Woodbine Mile victory earns Modern Games spot in NTRA thoroughbred poll

    TORONTO — An impressive victory in the $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile has earned Modern Games a spot in the National Thoroughbred Racing Association's top three-year-old thoroughbred poll. On Saturday, the Irish-bred 3/5 favourite, ridden by William Buick, became the first three year-old to win Woodbine Mile turf event at Woodbine Racetrack, finishing first by 5 1/4 lengths. With the victory, Modern Games secured the No. 10 spot in the NTRA poll with 47 points. The poll represents horses competi

  • Canada Soccer makes new contract offer to men's and women's players

    Canada Soccer has made a new offer to its players in a bid to resolve their ongoing contract impasse. Earl Cochrane, Canada Soccer's general secretary, said a "comprehensive compensation offer" was made Tuesday to both the Canadian men and women. He declined to share details. Canada Soccer's previous offer was made in late June. At the time, it said it was looking "to equalize matters related to compensation for the player pool, travel policy, and the configuration of high-performance environmen

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • Drake Batherson says only that he's co-operating with 2018 world juniors investigations

    Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson says he's co-operating with investigations into an alleged sexual assault involving unnamed players on Hockey Canada's 2018 junior team, which he was a part of, but he would not comment on further questions about the topic. "I've been co-operating with the ongoing investigations. Out of respect for the person involved, I'm not going to be making a comment on it now or in the future," Batherson said Thursday at Senators training camp. That was the first que

  • Brock Boeser refocused on hockey as Vancouver Canucks kick off training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Brock Boeser believes this is his year. The Vancouver Canucks right-winger struggled at times last season while dealing with the declining health of his father, Duke, but still managed 46 points (23 goals, 23 assists) in 71 games. Duke Boeser died at the end of May following an extended battle with cancer and Parkinson's disease. “Last year was obviously a very tough year mentally and stuff. So it's just a lot different," Brock Boeser said as the Canucks opened training camp in

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • Flyers C Couturier in danger of missing camp with injury

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier suffered an undisclosed injury and will be re-evaluated during training camp. He is considered week-to-week. The Flyers did not say on Monday when Couturier was injured. Couturier underwent back surgery in February and missed the rest of the season. He signed an eight-year, $62 million contract extension in 2021 and ended the season with 17 points in 29 games. The Flyers hired John Tortorella in the offseason for what is expected to b

  • Canada 'likely' to drop vaccine mandates, permitting unvaccinated athletes to play

    Unvaccinated professional athletes like MLB players could be allowed to play in Toronto in the playoffs should the Blue Jays make the postseason. The federal government is leaning toward dropping the vaccine requirement for people entering Canada — ending random COVID-19 testing at airports — and making the use of the ArriveCan app optional by the end of this month, a senior government source told CBC News. While multiple sources said Ottawa is "likely" to drop these mandatory requirements by Se

  • Orioles score three runs in ninth to beat Blue Jays 5-4

    TORONTO — Canadian closer Jordan Romano has become almost automatic in finishing off victories for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. But the 29-year-old righty from Markham, Ont., was knocked around for three runs in the ninth inning in a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles (76-69) on Sunday. The last time Romano (5-4) had blown a save that resulted in a Toronto loss was almost three months ago, on June 21. He's gone 34 for 39 in save opportunities this year and was hoping to match the team recor

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • 49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance's leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers immediately announced he would not return. Lance's teammates and several Seahawks players paid him respect before he left the field and was replaced by f

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE, Czech Republic — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Terry Fox Run back in Alberta as thousands run in support of cancer research

    Across the country on Sunday, thousands of Canadians laced up their running shoes and pounded the pavement for the 42nd Terry Fox Run. The annual fundraiser for cancer research was back in person, and across the province, Albertans ran once again in honour of the Canadian legend. In Edmonton, more than 800 people ran to raise money and awareness for cancer research. The crowd in the capital was smaller than past years, but still an impressive turn out as the city continues to deal with the pande

  • Canada's 3x3 basketball team wins Women's Series Final, capping unbeaten run

    Canada's 3x3 women's basketball team put the perfect finish on its 2022 season Sunday, winning the Constanta Finals in Romania with a 21-16 final victory over France. The Canadian squad entered the weekend as the top-ranked team and went undefeated through the preliminary games against Romania, France and Lithuania before beating Germany in the semifinal and France in the final. For a Canadian team led by sisters Katherine and Michelle Plouffe, along with Kacie Bosch and Paige Crozon, it was the