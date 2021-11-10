Pipestone Energy Corp. Reports Record Third Quarter 2021 Results and Provides an Operations Update

Pipestone Development Map

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (PIPE – TSX) Pipestone Energy Corp. (“Pipestone” or the “Company”) is pleased to report its Q3 2021 financial and operational results, as well as provide an update on its operations.



During Q3 2021, Pipestone delivered a third consecutive record quarter with respect to production, revenue, and cash flow, underpinned by the continued efficient execution of its organic development program. Commencing in Q4 2021, the Company expects to generate significant free cash flow, with forecast annual free cash flow of $140 - $160 million in 2022 and $230 million in 2023 (US$70 WTI | C$3.50 AECO). Pipestone’s first priority use for free cash flow will be to deleverage. Additionally, the Pipestone board has formally approved its application to the TSX to commence a Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”). Subject to final TSX approval, the Company expects to begin repurchasing shares prior to the end of 2021.

THIRD QUARTER 2021 CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS:

In Q3 2021 Pipestone achieved record average quarterly production of 24,704 boe/d (30% condensate, 44% total liquids), a 6% quarterly increase over Q2 2021 and an 80% increase over Q3 2020. The record production was achieved despite a scheduled 10-day outage that occurred in July at one of the Company’s third-party processing plants;

As a result of its continued production growth combined with improving commodity prices during the quarter, the Company generated record revenue of $100.2 million, more than tripling revenue from Q3 2020 of $31.7 million, and an increase of $17.9 million or 22% from Q2 2021;

The Company realized a continued improvement in operating netback to a corporate record of $22.01/boe, an increase of 12% over Q2 2021 and a 122% increase over Q3 2020;

The Company also achieved record adjusted funds flow from operations of $43.7 million ($0.23 per share basic and $0.16 per share fully diluted), almost a seven-fold increase of adjusted funds flow from operations of $6.4 million in Q3 2020, and an increase of $8.2 million or 23% from Q2 2021;

The Company continued the effective execution of its 2021 capital program with 7 Montney wells drilled and rig-released and 12 wells completed during the third quarter of 2021. Total capital expenditures, including capitalized G&A, were $53.8 million during the three months ended September 30, 2021;

The Company generated strong returns on invested capital, with Q3 2021 annualized ROCE and CROIC of 17.6% and 21.4%, respectively, as compared to a Q3 2020 annualized ROCE and CROIC of (1.3%) and 6.2%, respectively.

Subsequent to the quarter, and upon the redetermination of its Reserve Based Loan (the “RBL”), Pipestone upsized its borrowing capacity from $225.0 million to $280.0 million. The increased borrowing capacity provides ample liquidity for the current development plan and enables Pipestone the flexibility to explore other opportunities to further enhance shareholder value through accelerated shareholder return strategies or potential future M&A activity.

Pipestone Energy Corp. – Financial and Operating Highlights



Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, ($ thousands, except per unit and per share amounts)

2021 2020 2021 2020 Financial Sales of liquids and natural gas $ 100,227 $ 31,700 $ 254,031 $ 90,097 Cash from operating activities 34,225 660 86,054 31,552 Adjusted funds flow from operations (1) 43,691 6,359 107,431 29,410 Per share, basic 0.23 0.03 0.56 0.15 Per share, diluted (4) 0.16 0.02 0.38 0.11 Income (loss) 18,757 (11,486 ) 16,613 (15,431 ) Per share, basic 0.10 (0.06 ) 0.09 (0.08 ) Per share, diluted (4) 0.07 (0.06 ) 0.06 (0.08 ) Capital expenditures 53,777 11,806 147,619 60,853 Property acquisitions 8 - 295 - Adjusted working capital deficit (end of period) (1) $ (31,814 ) $ (15,934 ) Bank debt (end of period) 187,724 120,477 Net debt (end of period) (1) 219,538 136,411 Undrawn credit facility capacity (end of period) 36,994 103,626 Available funding (end of period) (1) 5,180 87,692 Shareholders’ equity (end of period) 374,573 356,355 Annualized cash return on invested capital (CROIC) (1) 21.4 % 6.2 % 17.9 % 7.9 % Annualized return on capital employed (ROCE) (1) 17.6 % (1.3 %) 13.7 % 0.0 % Shares outstanding (end of period) 191,801 190,572 Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 191,692 190,468 191,353 190,150 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (4) 280,480 273,172 279,900 272,945 Operations Production Condensate (bbls/d) 7,399 4,265 7,251 4,334 Other natural gas liquids (NGLs) (bbls/d) 3,434 2,196 3,133 1,923 Total NGLs (bbls/d) 10,833 6,461 10,384 6,257 Crude oil (bbls/d) 78 126 84 106 Natural gas (Mcf/d) 82,755 42,683 76,532 50,876 Total (boe/d) (2) 24,704 13,701 23,223 14,842 Condensate and crude oil (% of total production) 30 % 32 % 32 % 30 % Total liquids (% of total production) 44 % 48 % 45 % 43 % Benchmark prices Crude oil – WTI (C$/bbl) $ 88.88 $ 54.48 $ 81.07 $ 51.39 Condensate – Edmonton Condensate (C$/bbl) 89.24 51.74 81.12 47.81 Natural gas – AECO 5A (C$/GJ) 3.40 2.15 3.10 1.99 Average realized prices (3) Condensate (per bbl) 85.30 48.24 75.89 42.67 Other NGLs (per bbl) 37.15 16.41 30.46 14.57 Total NGLs (per bbl) 70.03 37.42 62.18 34.03 Crude oil (per bbl) 74.05 44.94 67.14 35.66 Natural gas (per Mcf) 3.93 2.28 3.65 2.20 Netbacks Revenue (per boe) 44.10 25.15 40.07 22.15 Realized (loss) gain on commodity risk management contracts (per boe) (5) (6.79 ) (0.31 ) (5.46 ) 3.99 Royalties (per boe) (1.70 ) (0.87 ) (1.20 ) (0.53 ) Operating expenses (per boe) (10.94 ) (10.26 ) (10.91 ) (10.77 ) Transportation (per boe) (2.66 ) (3.80 ) (2.67 ) (3.57 ) Operating netback (per boe) (1) (5) 22.01 9.91 19.83 11.27 Adjusted funds flow netback (per boe) (1) $ 19.22 $ 5.05 $ 16.94 $ 7.23





(1) See “Non-GAAP measures” in the Advisories for a description. (2) For a description of the boe conversion ratio, see “Basis of Barrel of Oil Equivalent”. References to crude oil in production amounts are to the product type “tight oil” and references to natural gas in production amounts are to the product type “shale gas”. References to total liquids include oil and natural gas liquids (including condensate, butane and propane).

(3) Figures calculated before hedging. (4) Weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding for the purpose of calculating diluted per share amounts in the 2021 periods presented includes 88,075,674 common shares that are issuable at the discretion of preferred shareholders as of September 30, 2021 for no additional proceeds to the Company. The preferred shares have a total convertible value of $74.9 million at September 30, 2021 and are convertible at $0.85 per common share. The impact of other dilutive instruments is also factored into this calculation as applicable. (5) Realized (loss) gain on commodity risk management contracts reclassified to be included under operating netback for 2021, prior period figures have been adjusted to conform with current presentation.



2021 DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM UPDATE:

During November 2021, Pipestone opportunistically contracted a second drilling rig which has just completed an extended Montney drilling campaign in N.E.B.C. with a large producer. The Company will utilize the second rig to drill 3 wells at the 6-30 pad prior the end of 2021. As a result, Pipestone now expects its full year 2021 capital expenditures to be approximately $180 million, up from $170 - $175 million previously, and will exit 2021 with 9 drilled and uncompleted wells (“DUCs”).

In early November, Pipestone completed the construction and commissioning of the previously announced Veresen-owned and Pipestone-operated 12” gathering pipeline and 6-30 battery. This infrastructure ties Pipestone’s production into the 16-28 compressor station and ultimately to the Veresen Hythe gas plant. Since November 5th, production has been gradually ramping into the new facilities, with corporate production through all our midstream facilities averaging ~31,600 boe/d (33% condensate) over the past 3 days. The Company estimates that November and December 2021 aggregate corporate production will average >30,000 boe/d, with sequential quarterly growth through 2022 until throughput reaches the Company’s total currently available processing capacity of ~40,000 boe/d.

Sustained Capital Cost Performance: The 3 well 14-4 pad achieved an average drilling cost of $2.0 million per well with a pad average lateral length of 2,951 metres and completion cost of $3.4 million with a proppant intensity of 2.8 tonnes per metre. Average all-in DCE&T estimate for the 14-4 pad is $5.9 million per well.

The drilling cost on the 3 new wells at the 6-13 pad averaged $1.7 million per well with an average lateral length of 2,417 metres and completion cost of $2.8 million with a proppant intensity of 2.5 tonnes per metre. At an all-in DCE&T cost of $4.9 million per well, the 6-13 pad represents Pipestone’s lowest per well DCE&T cost delivered to date.

Strong Well Performance: The six well 15-25 pad has achieved an IP90 of 445 bbl/d wellhead condensate and 4.5 MMcf/d raw gas (condensate gas ratio “CGR” of ~100 bbl/MMcf), which is in line with type curve expectations. The three well 8-15 pad has achieved an IP180 of 510 bbl/d wellhead condensate and 3.6 MMcf/d raw gas (CGR of 142 bbl/MMcf). The three well 14-4 pad, and the three well 6-13 pad both have had initial flow tests with very encouraging early time results. Both pads were placed on production in early November, and Pipestone expects to provide additional details once longer-term production data is available.

2022 GUIDANCE & CORPORATE FORECAST UPDATE:(1)

In 2022, Pipestone plans to spend $180 - $200 million, which includes 21 wells drilled, and 24 wells completed, equipped, and brought on production. This capital program is forecast to drive full year average 2022 production of 34,000 – 36,000 boe/d. At the guidance range midpoint, Pipestone forecasts generating cash flow of $340 million and free cash flow of $150 million at US$70 WTI | $3.50 AECO.

2021

Guidance 2022

Guidance 2023

Forecast Price Forecast US$75 WTI | $4.00 AECO | $0.80 CAD US$70 WTI | $3.50 AECO | $0.80 CAD US$70 WTI | $3.50 AECO | $0.80 CAD Full Year Production (boe/d) 24,000 – 26,000 34,000 – 36,000 37,000 – 40,000 AT Cash Flow (C$ MM) (2) $165 - $180 $330 - $350 $370 Capex (C$ MM) (3) $180 $180 - $200 $140 Free Cash Flow (C$ MM) (2) $(10) - $0 $140 - $160 $230 (Net Debt) / Net Cash ($MM) (2) ($180) ($30) $200 (net cash) LTM Debt / Cash Flow (x) 1.1x 0.2x n.a





1) 3-year plan as at November 2021, derived by utilizing, among other assumptions, historical Pipestone production performance and current capital and operating cost assumptions held flat for illustration only. Budgets and forecasts beyond 2022 have not been finalized and are subject to a variety of factors, thus forecast results for 2023 may change materially. Where a range is not provided, guidance and forecast values represent the mid-point estimate. 2021 price forecast is for Q4. Cash flow is calculated net of forecast cash taxes paid; Pipestone does not anticipate cash tax outlays at the above price forecasts until after 2023. 2) See “Advisories Regarding Non-IFRS Measures”. Net debt excludes convertible preferred shares as there is no cash settled liability and includes adjusted working capital deficit. Forecast net debt / net cash does not incorporate the impact of any shareholder distributions. 3) Capex includes all anticipated DCE&T, infrastructure and other capital expenditures, but excludes capitalized G&A.



Illustrative 2022 Free Cash Flow Allocation:



Pipestone’s first priority is to deleverage the business, with a debt target of less than $100 million, which equates to <1.0x D/CF at a US$45 WTI | $2.00 AECO ($100 million debt balance equates to a run-rate 2022E debt / cashflow of 0.3x at US$70 WTI | $3.50 AECO). Pipestone will commence an NCIB in Q4 2021 to repurchase up to 5% of its basic shares or ~10 million shares over a 12-month period from commencement. This equates to a maximum share repurchase amount of ~$40 million over the next 12 months at Pipestone’s current share price. Excess cash flow will be available for additional shareholder returns, capital to increase the long-term production plateau above 40 Mboe/d, and further debt repayment.

Q3 2021 Financial Statements and Conference Call

Third quarter results are expected to be released before market open on November 10, 2021. A conference call has been scheduled for November 10, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) for interested investors, analysts, brokers, and media representatives.

Pipestone Energy Corp.

Pipestone is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on developing its large contiguous and condensate-rich Montney asset base in the Pipestone area near Grande Prairie. Pipestone is fully funded to grow its production from 25 Mboe/d in 2021 to 35 Mboe/d (midpoint) in 2022, while generating significant free cash flow and de-leveraging the business. Pipestone is committed to building long term value for our shareholders while maintaining the highest possible environmental and operating standards, as well as being an active and contributing member to the communities in which it operates. Pipestone shares trade under the symbol PIPE on the TSX. For more information, visit www.pipestonecorp.com.

