“The Piper” Trailer: Julian Sands Plays a Twisted Conductor in One of His Final Roles (Exclusive)

'The Piper' is out March 8

Julian Sands, in one of his final roles, plays a conductor with questionable motives.

PEOPLE has the exclusive first trailer for The Piper, written and directed by Erlingur Thoroddsen and starring Sands, the actor who was found dead last year after going missing while hiking in California.

The Piper also stars Charlotte Hope, Aoibhe O'Flanagan and Oliver Savell. A logline teases, "When a composer must finish her late mentor's concerto, she discovers that playing its music summons deadly consequences."

Hope says it "was an immense privilege to spend a summer working alongside" late costar Sands.

"I will be forever grateful to have had the chance to play together," she adds. "The Piper is dark, creepy and kind of fun and his chilling portrayal of the orchestra’s conductor had me genuinely terrified.”

Millennium Media Charlotte Hope and Julian Sands in "The Piper"

Sands is best known for roles in films like 1985's A Room with a View, 1989's Warlock and 1990's Arachnophobia.

The 65-year-old actor was reported missing in January 2023 after setting out to hike in California's Mount Baldy. After months of searches, recreational hikers stumbled upon human remains on June 24. Days later, on June 27, authorities confirmed the body was identified as Sands. His cause of death was deemed "undetermined."

Millennium Media Julian Sands in "The Piper"

The British actor's manager Sarah Jackson previously said in a statement, "Julian was a great friend and client. He chose interesting projects that mattered to him and was adored by everyone who worked with him."



"He was a passionate climber, and we draw consolation from knowing that he passed in a place he loved, doing what he loved. We are filled with the most beautiful memories."



The Piper is in theaters and on demand March 8.

