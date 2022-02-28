Piper Perabo teases Kevin Costner love story 'kicking into gear' on Yellowstone at SAG Awards

Lester Fabian Brathwaite
·1 min read
Could a Summer Higgins/John Dutton romance be on the frontier in Yellowstone? Piper Perabo seems to think so.

On the PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards pre-show, Perabo teased a love connection between her character, animal rights activist Summer Higgins and Dutton patriarch John, played by Kevin Costner.

Piper Perabo
Piper Perabo

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

"The love story is kicking into gear on Yellowstone. I know a lot of people watch it for the cowboys and the ranch, but I watch it for the love story," Perabo said. "We're turning up the heat. It's been a hard couple of years, let's turn up the heat for a minute."

The potential romance may have gotten off to a rough start, however, with John having Summer throw in jail following a protest outside Kayce Dutton's (Luke Grimes) livestock office that turned violent. John made it up to her by bailing her out of jail and they soon struck up a camaraderie based on mutual respect.

Fall TV Preview YELLOWSTONE
Fall TV Preview YELLOWSTONE

Cam McLeod/Paramount + Piper Perabo on 'Yellowstone.'

Things took a slightly better turn when Summer spent a platonic night at the Yellowstone ranch, only for John's daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly) to pull a kitchen knife on her the next morning, but the course of true love gathers no stainless steel, as the old saying goes ... I think.

Perhaps an indication of things to come, when asked to sum up working with her leading man in one word, Perabo responded, "Wow."

Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring exclusive interviews, analysis, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's best films.

