Piper Laurie, Oscar-Nominated ‘Carrie’ and ‘The Hustler’ Star, Dead at 91

Piper Laurie, the three-time Oscar nominee whose seven decade acting career included iconic roles in “The Hustler” and “Carrie,” has died at the age of 91. The news was confirmed to IndieWire by Laurie’s ex-husband, critic Joe Morganstern.

Born Rosetta Jacobs in Detroit, Michigan in 1932, Laurie changed her name after moving to Hollywood and signing with Universal Pictures in 1949. She enjoyed early success in films like the Ronald Reagan-led “Louisa,” but soon moved to New York to focus on developing her acting craft on stage. When she returned to Hollywood to star in “The Hustler” in 1961, she earned her first Oscar nomination for her role as Sarah Packard in the iconic tale of pool hall gambling gone awry.

Firmly established as a dramatic actress, Laurie continued to work steadily in film and television for the next six decades. Her villainous turn as Margaret White, the hyper-religious mother in Brian De Palma’s “Carrie,” earned her another Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role and guaranteed her a place in horror movie history. She earned her third and final Oscar nomination for her supporting turn in Randa Haines’ “Children of a Lesser God” in 1987.

To television fans, Laurie might be best known as Catherine Martell, the scheming sawmill executive who teamed up with Benjamin Horne during the first two seasons of “Twin Peaks.” The role earned her a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries, or Television Film. She was also nominated for an Emmy for each of the show’s two seasons on ABC.

Laurie is survived by her daughter, Anna Grace Morgenstern.

Reporting by Anne Thompson.

