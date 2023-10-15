Piper Laurie, Emmy-Winning ‘Carrie’ Star, Dies at 91

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Piper Laurie, the Emmy-winning actress known for her roles in Carrie and The Hustler, died on Saturday at the age of 91, her representative confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Her formidable performances earned her three Academy Award nominations and a range of other accolades in her decades as a performer. She is survived by her daughter, Anna.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

