Piper Laurie, 3-Time Oscar Nominee and Twin Peaks Alum, Dead at 91

Piper Laurie, a three-time Academy Award nominee whose TV credits include the role of Twin Peak’s Catherine Martell, died on Saturday morning. She was 91.

Laurie’s manager Marion Rosenberg confirmed the news of her death to our sister site Variety, calling her a “beautiful human being and one of the great talents of our time.”

Laurie’s breakout acting role was in 1950’s Louisa, which starred Ronald Reagan. She would go on to star opposite Paul Newman in the 1961 drama The Hustler, for which she earned her first Oscar nomination (for Outstanding Actress in a Leading Role). Laurie was then nominated twice for Outstanding Actress in a Supporting Role — first for playing the mother of Sissy Spacek’s titular character in the 1976 horror flick Carrie, and then for her role as the mother of Marlee Matlin’s character in 1977’s Children of a Lesser God.

On the small screen, Laurie starred in the original two seasons of the ABC mystery series Twin Peaks, which ran from 1989-1991. For her role as Catherine Martell, Laurie in back-to-back years earned two of her nine career Emmy nominations, and also won a Golden Globe.

In 1986, Laurie collected her first Emmy — for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Special — for playing Annie Gilbert in Promise, an installment in the Hallmark Hall of Fame anthology series.

Laurie appeared in numerous other TV series throughout her career including The Twilight Zone, St. Elsewhere, The Thorn Birds and Law & Order: SVU, among others. She landed her final Emmy nomination in 1999 for a guest role as the mother of a radio psychologist (played by Christine Baranski) on Frasier.

Laurie’s final TV role would be in a Season 2 episode of CBS’ MacGyver reboot, where she guest-starred opposite Ed Asner.

Her many stage roles, meanwhile, included Laura in a 1965 revival of The Glass Menagerie and as Esther in a 2002 revival of Morning’s at Seven.

