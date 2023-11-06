Pioneering G-Funk Rapper C-Knight on Life Support After Stroke: Report

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

C-Knight, a founding member of the Dove Shack, the trio that came up in the G-funk movement that suffused the West Coast rap scene in the 1990s, has been placed on life support, according to TMZ. The musician’s father told the tabloid Sunday that he had been hospitalized on Oct. 18 for complications related to his diabetes. His condition rapidly deteriorated, and he suffered a stroke before going into cardiac arrest, his father said. On life support on Sunday, he was reportedly unresponsive, and it was unclear whether he had any brain activity. C-Knight’s fellow Dove Shack member, Bo-Roc, took to Instagram late last month to ask for “positive energy and healing prayers,” adding, “I’m literally begging all who see’s this post to pray for my brother from another mother and one of my closest friends in the world.”

