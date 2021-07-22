Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Shares Sweet Snaps from 'Marital Vacation' to Colorado with Husband Ladd

ree and ladd drummond

ree drummond/instagram

Ree Drummond and husband Ladd are enjoying all that Colorado has to offer.

Throughout the week, The Pioneer Woman star, 52, has been documenting time spent with her husband, also 52, on Instagram from their "marital vacation" to the Centennial State.

First sharing a photograph of herself and Ladd posing with one another for a selfie earlier in the week, Ree has since shared other sweet snapshots and clips from the trip, including an adorable video of a friendly race held between the married pair in their hotel.

"Ladd and I are weirdly competitive. Not with anything that matters, but definitely with dumb things like racing each other up a random flight of stairs while on vacation," she wrote alongside the clip. "Usually I have no hope of beating him unless I decide to start the race without informing him that there is a race. Today he was nice enough to open the door for me and I used it as my chance to get a head start."

In another post, Ree shared a sweet pic of the happy couple posing in the wilderness, writing in its caption, "My hair is on fire…just like our love. (Sorry 😂)."

On Wednesday, Ree then shared a stunning solo shot of herself wearing a bright pink top and reflective sunglasses, as she detailed how she and Ladd go about taking photos of one another in her caption.

"Ladd took this photo of me. I take some of him, he takes some of me, and sometimes kind passers-by take one of us together. Oh, and selfies happen here and there," she wrote. "We're walking everywhere and having a great time! We'd totally move here, but where would we put the cows? 🐮."

She documented even more moments on her blog, writing that it was their first trip to Vail just the two of them. "This is the first time we've ever been to Vail as a married couple without our kids along!" she wrote of Alex, Paige, Bryce and Todd. "We miss them, of course, but we are trudging on and doing our best to survive without them. Har. (No really, kids...we miss you!)"

In another clip shared Thursday, Ree posted a video of an early morning walk with her husband of 24 years, where the television star could be seen busting a move through her shadow.

"I'm a morning person," Ree wrote beside the seconds-long Instagram clip.

Earlier this year, Ree and Ladd were originally to take a trip to Colorado but were forced to cancel those plans due to Ladd's emergency neck surgery.

At the time, Ladd broke his neck after a truck collision involving their nephew Caleb. Both men were responding to a fire burning near the family farm.

Ree celebrated their well-earned vacation in a blog post on Sunday, writing, "Ladd and I are on vacation in Colorado together! Can you tell I'm excited? 😂 I am. And let me explain a little bit more about my enthusiasm."

As it turns out, Ladd had actually missed three previous trips to Colorado before finally making it out west for this vacation, while Ree just recently visited the state herself in June.

Ladd Drummond neck brace

Ree Drummond

"Missing our vacation was certainly at the bottom of our list of concerns at the time since Ladd was in the hospital recovering from his emergency neck surgery...but as he started healing and getting better, we had to chuckle that the accident had happened right before our trip, because something had seemed to interrupt our being able to take three previously planned Colorado trips together," she explained. "We might have just given up on trying, but I'm stubborn and so is he, so we decided to make plans one last time and see if we were able to make it happen."