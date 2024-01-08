Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Introduces Daughter Paige’s New Boyfriend After He Vacationed with the Family

"The smile on her face might give you some idea of how Paige feels about her new friend," Ree said of Paige's boyfriend David Andersen

Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty, Paige Drummond/Instagram Ree Drummond Introduces Daughter Paige’s New Boyfriend

Ree Drummond is giving her daughter’s boyfriend a warm welcome.

In her latest blog post, the Pioneer Woman star detailed the family’s trip to Colorado for the new year. While she wrote about their many adventures in the mountains, her most fun tidbit was introducing daughter Paige’s new boyfriend, David Andersen.

“Okay. I buried the lede. This is David. He's Paige's ‘friend.’ Not her friend, mind you,” she joked in the caption of a photo of the pair. “Her ‘friend.’ I won't go into detail because that's Paige's place to do...but the smile on her face might give you some idea of how Paige feels about her new friend. I mean ‘friend.’ I mean, I'm going to stop writing this caption now!”

Ree also shared that she was able to spend quality time with Paige, 24, and David while in Vail.

Related: Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond and Her Family Celebrate Christmas in Matching Pajamas (Again!)

Paige Drummond/Instagram Paige Drummond and her new boyfriend, David

“David was only able to stay for the first three days, so on his last day, I went out to breakfast with him and Paige,” she wrote, adding details about their meal. “You'll notice my plate was even more full than during my solo breakfast two days earlier. If you eat early in the day, the calories don't count!!”

Paige has shared a few Instagram photos with her new partner, who attended Ohio State University, according to his Instagram bio. Paige shared a glimpse of their trip with friends to Canada and photos of the two in Dallas, Texas. Her mom showed some love in the comments section on the post of the two hugging.

“So so so sweet. ❤️,” Ree wrote.

In Vail, Ree was also joined by her kids Todd, 19, Bryce, 21, and daughter Alex, 26, and Alex's husband Mauricio. Though she teased that she might “ring in 2024 on skis,” she gave an update in her blog post. "When I'm around young adults and teenagers, I start to believe that I am also a young adult/teenager, with two exceptions: One, when it comes time to go skiing. I like my bones and joints and I don't like to fall so I don't go," she wrote.

Story continues

On Jan. 6, Ree turned 55 and celebrated her big day doing what she knows best: cooking.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Is Creating a ‘New Tradition’ for New Year’s Eve This Year: ‘We’re Excited’

In a series of silly Instagram Stories, she said she made her family biscuits and gravy to ring in the milestone. “Happy birthday to me!!😂🤓,” she joked in a caption over a picture of foster son Jamar holding up his packed plate.

She also took some “me” time to celebrate her birthday. In one photo, Ree sipped on an espresso martini. “This is my b’day portrait,” she captioned the Story.

Ree Drummond/Instagram Ree Drummond on her birthday

The Drummond's trip to Vail might be the start of a new tradition, Ree revealed in late December.

“In the past, we've thrown a big party at P-Town Pizza, but this year we'll be in Vail, CO,” she wrote in a blog post. “We've never gone for New Year's Eve, so we're excited.”

No matter where the family is, Ree always prepares a special dish on New Year’s Day.

“I'm not all that superstitious, but I make hoppin' John on January 1," she said, because “black-eyed peas are supposed to bring good fortune.”

Paige Drummond/Instagram Ree Drummond and her family on Christmas

Last year, the Drummond family traveled to Vail for Christmas while their house was under construction. This year, Ree and some of her family stayed local for Christmas.

She and Ladd hosted at their newly-renovated house on their Pawhuska ranch. Per the family annual tradition, the crew decked the halls in matching pajamas.

Ree and Paige both shared a selfie of some of the family members wearing matching reindeer outfits from Tipsy Elves.

"This was the Christmas of VFP (Very Few Photos) for me, but I wound up with a handful that matter," Ree wrote on Instagram. "Lots of food, funny stories, wine, laughter, and Dr Pepper."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.