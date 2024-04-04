Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Gives a Tour of the Kitchen and Pantry in Her New Oklahoma Home

Plus, the Food Network star reveals which feature "actually makes me want to cook more!”

Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty; Buff Strickland/The Pioneer Woman Magazine Ree Drummond and her new kitchen

Ree Drummond's new kitchen is fit for a Food Network queen.

The Pioneer Woman star shared gorgeous photos of her home on the Pioneer Woman blog (and in the latest spring issue of her magazine) — including the spacious kitchen and pantry.

In 2021, Ree and her husband Ladd decided it was time to start fresh and move out of their Pawhuska, Okla. house, which was the same one Ladd grew up in. ​​​​"It wasn't a charming 50-year-old house," she told PEOPLE. "We loved raising our kids in the house, but it had foundation problems and had developed a few problems that were going to be pretty overwhelming to fix."

Buff Strickland/The Pioneer Woman Magazine Ree Drummond's new kitchen

Ree worked on the new build with Tulsa, Okla. designer Sherri Duvall and her architect husband John Duvall.

With a massive island and white marble countertops, the kitchen is perfect for what Ree does best: cook for lots of hungry family members. In fact, one of her top wishes was that the kitchen be “durable and big enough” for large gatherings with loved ones," according to the blog.

Four matching pendants make up the lighting above the island, while accents like the golden kitchen faucet and pot rack match the warm metal theme. For Ree, the pot rack above the stove is the first she’s ever had.

Buff Strickland/The Pioneer Woman Magazine Ree Drummond's pantry

“I was afraid it would be more for decoration,” she said. “But having the skillets right there actually makes me want to cook more!”

A modern, black painting of a bull not only ties in the black tile flooring, but it also pays homage to the Drummond ranch.

The spacious pantry features cabinets painted in Benjamin Moore’s Amazon Green to make for a cool and calm room. The mix of open and closed shelving creates both a stylish and functional space

Perhaps the most surprising feature of her pantry is the rolling ladder, which features a brass rail. The “practical and chic” library-esque ladder slides so that every cupboard is accessible anytime.

Buff Strickland/The Pioneer Woman Magazine Ree Drummond's breakfast nook

Off the kitchen is a breakfast nook that features a cozy, cushioned banquette and large windows. Two rattan chairs, which match the round, brown wood table, bring an earthy vibe to the corner that’s surrounded by gorgeous ranch views.

“Ladd and I are still in the getting-to-know-you phase with the banquette, but the kids have been breaking it in!” Ree said in the post.

the Pioneer woman/Instagram Ree Drummond and her family on Easter 2024

While the new home was being built, Ree and Ladd moved into a smaller guest house next to it. Now, that home will be for her five kids – Alex, 26, Paige, 23, Bryce, 21, Jamar, 21, and Todd, 19 — when they are in town, she previously told PEOPLE.

And indeed, all of her kids were able to reunite on the ranch for Easter. On her Instagram Stories the TV host gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at exactly what goes into a big Easter feast in her household. Plus, she shared a glimpse of her new kitchen.

"The run-up to the big meal!" she captioned the timelapse clip, which showed everyone running in and out of the homey space.

