Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Is Creating a ‘New Tradition’ for New Year’s Eve This Year: ‘We’re Excited’

The Food Network star usually celebrates New Year's Eve with a "big party" at the pizzeria her family owns in Pawhuska, Okla.

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Ree Drummond is creating a ‘new rradition’ for New Year’s Eve

Ree Drummond is switching up her family’s New Year’s Eve.

The Pioneer Woman star shared in a blog post that she is changing her end-of-year celebrations.

While she and husband Ladd typically throw a party at the pizzeria that they own in their hometown of Pawhuska, Okla., this year they are going to travel to Colorado.

“In the past, we've thrown a big party at P-Town Pizza, but this year we'll be in Vail, CO,” she wrote. “We've never gone for New Year's Eve, so we're excited.”

She even added that they might “ring in 2024 on skis” which would be quite a different than how Ree celebrated in 2022. Last year, the family sang karaoke — specifically, the Eagles' "Take It Easy" — as they enjoyed a fun-filled night out at P-Town Pizza.

Ree Drummond/Instagram Ree Drummond and her daughters sang karaoke to ring in 2022

No matter where the family is, Ree will prepare a special dish that she makes every New Year’s Day.

“I'm not all that superstitious, but I make hoppin' John on January 1,” the mother of five explained because “black-eyed peas are supposed to bring good fortune.”

Not only did she detail her snowy party plans, the cookbook author also wrote about her goals for 2024 in the blog post. Ree is taking inspiration from her oldest daughter, Alex, 26, for her New Year’s resolution.

“Alex is always trying to drink more water,” Ree said. “I’m with her on this one!”

Last year, the Drummond family traveled to Vail for Christmas while their house was under construction. This year, Ree and some of her family stayed local for Christmas.

She and Ladd hosted at their newly-renovated house on their Pawhuska ranch. Per the family annual tradition, the crew decked the halls in matching pajamas.

Paige Drummond/Instagram Ree Drummond and her family celebrated Christmas with matching pajamas

Ree and her youngest daughter both shared a selfie of some of the family members wearing onesie pajamas. In the snap, Jamar Goff, 21, Ladd, Paige, 23, Todd, 21, and Ree are all coordinated in reindeer outfits from Tipsy Elves, The hood of each onesie is adorned with ears, antlers and a red nose.

Ree's son Bryce, 21, and daughter Alex and her husband Mauricio, were away for the holiday.

"This was the Christmas of VFP (Very Few Photos) for me, but I wound up with a handful that matter," Ree wrote on Instagram. "Lots of food, funny stories, wine, laughter, and Dr Pepper. (We missed you Alex, Mauricio, and Bryce!🧡)"

