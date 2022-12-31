When Will Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Breakeven?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PPSI) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$2.2m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$6.0m, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Pioneer Power Solutions' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Pioneer Power Solutions is bordering on breakeven, according to some American Electrical analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$2.0m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 60%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Pioneer Power Solutions given that this is a high-level summary, however, take into account that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Pioneer Power Solutions currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

