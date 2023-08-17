Pioneer Days in Rocanville on Aug. 19, community also plans for Haunted Museum night

Rocanville and District Museum is hosting their annual Pioneer Days this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The day will consist of activities, which will begin at 1 p.m., and give people the opportunity throughout the day to view the different artifacts inside and outside of the museum.

“At 11 a.m. people can sign up for the pie eating contest, then at 12 p.m. we’ll have lunch. We’re doing sandwiches, pop, and rice krispy squares for $5,” said Nichelle Swanston of Rocanville and District Museum.

“At 1 p.m. we’re going to do the pie eating contest in front of the CPR station with pumpkin pie. It’s based on time, how fast you can eat it not how much. Everyone will be getting half of a pie.

“There will be puzzle wars at 2 p.m. At 2:30 p.m. we’re doing sack races, at 3 p.m. we’re doing the three-legged race, and at 4 p.m. we’re going to be offering guided tours to people who weren’t able to get them throughout the day.”

The reason behind Pioneer Days is to help showcase how much the museum in town has to offer, said Swanston.

“This is something fun for the community to enjoy. We have a big space and we want people to get people out to the museum to see it for themselves,” she said.

“I hope we get a big turnout and to let people know that we have this space and hopefully people will be willing to use it in the future if they want to hold their own event.”

Based on a great crowd from last year’s event, the Rocanville and District Museum also plans to host a Haunted Museum night this year on Aug. 26.

“We’ve always liked the idea of wanting to do something paranormal at the museum, something sort of spooky, but we aren’t open in October so it just makes sense to do a Haunted Museum night instead of a Halloween themed event,” Swanston said.

The museum will be covered with horrifying Halloween decorations and feature animatronics.

“It’s cool to put the museum into that perspective of being a haunted place because it is full of old buildings,” said Swanston.

“We also invested into two animatronics this year too because some of the stuff we used last year we wanted it to be put back into this event.

“The animatronics are basically robots that will scare people, one is a clown that waves his arm and says spooky phrases and we invested into a broom that sweeps by itself.”

Swanston said she is excited for the event and hopes to see people from the community come out.

“We had this last year and it was a really big turnout. Based on donations I would say 100 people showed up,” she said.

“The admission is by donations, but people don’t have to leave one. The donations go back to the museum to help us keep open and running, so we can continue to put on events just like this.”

Sierra D'Souza Butts, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The World-Spectator