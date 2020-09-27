Pioli relieved Rebic injury not as serious as first feared

Milan head coach Stefano Pioli says Ante Rebic appears to have avoided any serious damage to his arm after an incident in Sunday's win over Crotone.

Rebic tripped and fell during a Milan attack and immediately signalled to be substituted, his left arm causing him clear discomfort.

There were fears the Croatia international had dislocated and perhaps fractured his elbow during the accident, which occurred 58 minutes into Milan's 2-0 Serie A victory.

Pioli, though, is hopeful the injury is not as bad as it first looked.

"It seems there aren't any fractures, so he could be back soon. I hope this is confirmed," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"He's important given the absence of Zlatan [Ibrahimovic] and the physical condition of [Rafael] Leao, who isn't yet at his best."

Rebic's injury comes at an unfortunate time for Milan, who are without veteran Ibrahimovic after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Lorenzo Colombo replaced Rebic at Stadio Ezio Scida, just three days after the Rossoneri youth product marked his full debut with a goal in the 3-2 Europa League qualifying win over Bodo/Glimt.

Pioli appears happy to use the 18-year-old again in the coming week, as Milan prepare for a Europa League play-off against Rio Ave and a league game at home to Spezia.

"He came on with the right approach. You have to go out onto the pitch with the awareness of being ready and with the right sense of calm," he said of Colombo.

"He's a mature boy. If I think it's right to play him, I will."