Pioli job with Al-Ittihad suddenly in doubt, as club offers 12m to Galtier

Stefano Pioli was all set to be announced as the new coach of Al-Ittihad, but reports in France tonight claim the club suddenly turned to Christophe Galtier instead.

The former Milan boss had accepted the lucrative three-year contract to move to the Saudi Pro League.

However, this evening Le Parisien and Footmercato both claim that suddenly Al-Ittihad have changed their minds and instead approached Galtier with a proposal worth €12m per season.

It all revolves around star man Karim Benzema, as a row with him was why the previous coach Marcelo Gallardo was sacked.

Galtier already worked with Benzema at Olympique Lyonnais in 2007-08 and he is currently working in the Qatar Stars League with Al-Duhail.

Pioli left in the lurch by Al-Ittihad

Sportitalia confirm that the negotiations with Pioli have slowed down significantly, as there is some disagreement behind the scenes between the club’s directors and owners.

It would be a blow for Pioli if he decided to make the leap to the Saudi Pro League only to be dropped at the last minute.

He was dismissed by Milan this summer after almost five years at the helm.